Shop Stylish Flats at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Flats are the ultimate blend of comfort and style, making them a must-have for daily wear. From casual brunches to busy workdays, flats complement every outfit effortlessly. During the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, explore a stunning variety of designs including strappy, embellished, and classic ballerinas. Whether you want to stay trendy or keep things minimal, this sale is your chance to grab top styles at discounted prices.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

These stylish open-toe flats from DressBerry come with a soft bow detail that adds a playful yet chic finish. Perfect for casual days or light occasions, they ensure comfort with cushioned soles and a slip-on style that’s ideal for all-day wear.

Key features:

Soft upper with an elegant bow design

Open-toe silhouette adds breathable comfort

Lightweight footbed for easy walking support

Versatile neutral tone pairs with most outfits

May not provide arch support for long strolls

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Anouk’s embellished open-toe flats bring a festive touch to everyday wear, thanks to subtle ethnic accents. Ideal for traditional outfits or fusion wear, these flats deliver a blend of sparkle and comfort in an easy slip-on silhouette.

Key features:

Embellished upper with traditional styling

Padded insole for enhanced step comfort

Open toe keeps feet cool and airy

Suitable for ethnic and semi-casual events

Beading may need delicate handling over time

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Crafted in genuine leather, these embellished open-toe flats from Marks & Spencer offer lasting durability and a sophisticated finish. With clean lines and subtle embellishment, they balance elegance and function for daily or evening wear.

Key features:

Real leather construction ensures longevity

Delicate embellishment adds understated glam

Cushioned insole for long-wear comfort

Great pick for smart-casual occasions

Leather needs occasional polishing to maintain look

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

These solid beige open-toe flats from Shezone are the definition of everyday ease, combining neutral color with basic design. Designed to pair with jeans, kurtas, or dresses, they work well for errands, classes, or work-from-home lounging.

Key features:

Simple and clean design in beige tone

Open toe keeps feet ventilated in summers

Easy slip-on wear with flat sole comfort

Matches well with casual or basic outfits

Lacks ornamentation for festive or dressy wear

Step out in comfort and confidence with fashionable flats, now available during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Perfect for both western and ethnic outfits, these shoes ensure you don’t compromise on ease while staying stylish. Discover options from trusted brands and refresh your shoe closet without straining your wallet. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your everyday footwear collection affordably.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

