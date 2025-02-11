Shop Trendy Women’s Flip Flops at Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

Flip-flops are the go-to shoe choice for everyday comfort. Whether it's a casual pair for just hanging out, something trendy for an outing to the beach, or that extra support needed when walking a marathon, the right flip-flops make quite a difference. Get the best flip flops at unbelievable prices only at the Myntra Fashion Carnival, happening from 6th-12th Feb. So, from lightweight designs by Roadster to the orthopaedic support of Doctor Extra Soft, let's find out the best flips for style and comfort.

1. Roadster The Life Co Women Synthetic Lightweight Flip-Flops

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Roadster Synthetic Flip-Flops have a simple design with lightweight comfort. Ideal for daily wear, they are trendy yet effortless in their look.

Key Features:

Lightweight material: Made from synthetic high-quality synthetic materials to feel airy and comfortable.

Slip-resistant sole: Provides good grip on different surfaces.

Casual yet stylish: Ideal for vacations, home wear, or casual outings.

Affordable price: Great quality at a budget-friendly rate.

Not ideal for long walks: Minimal arch support may not be suitable for extended wear.

2. Red Tape Women Printed Thong Flip-Flops

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Red Tape Printed Flip-Flops bring together vibrant prints with durability and comfort, hence making it an excellent choice as a stylish casual wear.

Key Features:

Attractive printed design: Gives your look the edge it needs

Durable rubber sole: Provides the user with durability in use

Comfortable thong strap: Ensures there is no discomfort even when worn for a long time.

Versatile look: Works for both indoor and outdoor use.

Slightly stiff material: This will require a break-in period for extra comfort.

3. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Women Rubber Thong Flip-Flops

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The HRX Rubber Flip-Flops provide both sporty daily wear functionality and durability because they combine comfort with flexibility and stylish design suitable for active pursuits.

Key Features:

Soft rubber sole: For great comfort and flexibility.

Design: Perfectly works well for seaside walks and relaxed informal scenes.

Waterproof material: Wet conditions do not affect this material because it remains waterproof

Easy slip-on style: Ideal for easy and smooth wear

A bit narrow, hence, it may not fit perfectly for wider feet

4. DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Women Thong Flip-Flops

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

For those who want the best support for their feet, the Doctor Extra Soft Flip-Flops are orthopaedic-friendly to offer the utmost comfort and cushioning

Key Features :

Extra cushioned sole: Reduces foot fatigue and provides all-day comfort.

Soft and flexible material: Feels soft on the feet.

Anti-slip design: Can prevent slipping on wet or smooth floors

Perfect for a long walk: Very good for arch and heel support.

Classic design: Less of style but more comfort.

The combination of fashion and functionality can be found in these select flip-flops, which come from Roadster, Red Tape, HRX by Hrithik Roshan, and DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT. The collection offers every flip-flop enthusiast their preferred selection between lightweight and rubber materials and printed or extra-soft thong styles. Don't miss out on the Myntra Fashion Carnival (Feb 6–12)—your chance to grab these trendy flip-flops at unbeatable discounts. Shop now and upgrade your footwear collection with amazing deals on Myntra!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.