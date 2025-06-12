Shop Women’s Sandals at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Women’s sandals are a perfect blend of comfort and fashion, essential for daily wear and dressy occasions alike. Whether you're heading to work, a weekend brunch, or a festive gathering, the right sandals elevate your outfit effortlessly. Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June is the perfect time to pick from a wide range of styles—strappy, block heel, ethnic, or casual. Find the pair that fits your vibe and step into the season with confidence.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

UNDERROUTE’s Women Comfort Sandals are built for everyday functionality without compromising on casual elegance. These sandals offer excellent arch support and cushioned soles, ideal for long wear throughout the day. Whether you’re walking around town or running errands, they provide comfort with a reliable fit and clean design.

Key features:

Ergonomic footbed design supports arches and prevents foot fatigue

Soft upper strap materials reduce irritation on the skin

Slip-on structure allows easy wear and removal

Neutral tones match most casual outfits effortlessly

Outsole may lack grip on polished surfaces

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

SHUZ TOUCH combines comfort and aesthetics in these everyday women’s sandals. The soft straps, lightweight structure, and padded insole create an all-day wearable option for busy routines. With minimalistic design elements, they are great for versatile styling across casual and semi-casual looks.

Key features:

Soft cushion insoles ensure underfoot comfort even during long walks

Flexible rubber sole absorbs impact and offers durability

Simple aesthetic works well with both jeans and dresses

Adjustable buckle for a more secure and tailored fit

May take a few wears to soften completely

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Yoho’s EVA Sandals stand out with their ultra-lightweight build and high shock absorption. Designed for maximum ease, they include adjustable straps and cushioned EVA soles that mold to your foot. They’re a practical pick for vacation wear, casual errands, or even indoor lounging.

Key features:

EVA sole offers lightweight structure and cloud-like comfort

Adjustable Velcro straps allow customized snugness for all-day wear

Water-resistant and easy to clean after outdoor use

Designed to reduce foot strain over extended periods

Less structured design may not suit very formal outfits

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Mast & Harbour’s Suede Comfort Sandals blend softness with a premium texture, ideal for relaxed brunches or stylish strolls. Their suede finish gives them a more polished look while still maintaining all-day comfort. A slightly elevated sole enhances both height and posture support.

Key features:

Suede finish adds a soft and premium visual appeal

Lightly raised sole supports the arch and heel with extra cushioning

Neutral hues pair beautifully with summer dresses and cropped jeans

Great for weekend wear or casual evenings out

Suede may require light maintenance to prevent stains

From comfy flats to statement heels, women’s sandals are a must-have year-round. With Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June), you can explore stylish and affordable options without compromising on quality. This is your moment to refresh your footwear collection and add chic versatility to your closet. Whether you love simplicity or sparkle, shop now to walk away with fashion-forward finds that won’t let you down.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.