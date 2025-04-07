Slide Into Style: Best Men’s Clogs to Grab at Myntra Fashion Carnival
Do you want to take your casual shoe game to the next level with comfort and style too? If so, you've come to the right place. The Myntra Fashion Carnival from April 3 to April 8 is the perfect time to get fashionable, affordable, and durable men's clogs that are perfect for everyday use.
As warmer days approach, your feet should be in airy, light, and stylish shoes. Clogs have made a big comeback in men's fashion, courtesy their convenient slip-on style, cushioned arch support, and relaxed attitude. Dressing down at home, doing errands, or going for a walk, these comfort shoes are the best of fashion and functionality. And with Myntra's Fashion Carnival from April 3 to April 8, now is the best time ever for you to step into new fashion without stepping out of your pocket. Here are four stylish and comfortable men's clogs that you shouldn't miss.
1. Roadster The Lifestyle Co Men Nuo Clogs
Image Source: Myntra.com
These brown solid clogs from Roadster are ideal for the no-nonsense man who is a fan of comfort and simplicity.
Key Features:
- Material: Synthetic upper with EVA sole for durability and comfort
- Footbed: Cushioned for all-day wear
- Pattern: Textured textured finish in navy blue and white
- Closure: Slip-on – easy and convenient
- Warranty: Value-backed 6-month warranty
- Occasion: Ideal for daily wear or travel
- Note: Fewer colors to choose from may be too restrictive for style-conscious buyers.
2. Red Tape Men Textured Clogs
Image Source: Myntra.com
Both built for purpose and fashion, Red Tape's clogs in navy blue and white-colored finish have a stylish textured look.
Key Features:
- Material: EVA sole and rubber upper for increased grip and wear resistance
- Footbed: Padded and soft to decrease fatiguing of the foot
- Pattern: In-house design creates a style trend
- Occasion: Home and garden chores footwear
- Closure: Slip-on and back stay
- Warranty: 45 days
- Note: Warranty duration of 45 days is lesser compared to the rest of the same category.
Image Source: Myntra.com
ASIAN offers comfort with a dash of sophistication with its grey textured clogs. Crafted from strong synthetic material, these clogs are your go-to buddy for everyday casual wear or even home slippers.
Key Features:
- Footbed: Cushioned for extra comfort
- Pattern: Self design provides high-end finish
- Certification: BIS-certified product (No. 8530092019)
- Warranty: 28 days
- Occasion: Perfect for indoor wear or weekend relaxed use
- Note: Requires extra attention to keep the material and style in good shape.
Photo Source: Myntra.com
ONSOLE provides a daring black and white design that's different from normal clogs. If you prefer trendy styles with age-old comfort, these are your best bet.
Key Features:
- Material: Synthetic upper with EVA sole for stable ground grip
- Footbed: Cushioned, soft for long wear
- Pattern: Textured self-design for a trendy look
- Closure: It is slip-on for easy use
- Warranty: 1 month manufacturer warranty
- Occasion: Casual wear, walks, or short errands
- Note: Black and white combinations can get dirty quickly, and need to be cleaned often.
No matter what you're looking for - comfort, convenience, or modern style - these clogs have it. Purchase these clogs at unbelievable prices during the Myntra Fashion Carnival from 3rd April to 8th April. Give your summer footwear a boost today—your feet will appreciate it.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
