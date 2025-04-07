Slide Into Style: Best Men’s Clogs to Grab at Myntra Fashion Carnival

As warmer days approach, your feet should be in airy, light, and stylish shoes. Clogs have made a big comeback in men's fashion, courtesy their convenient slip-on style, cushioned arch support, and relaxed attitude. Dressing down at home, doing errands, or going for a walk, these comfort shoes are the best of fashion and functionality. And with Myntra's Fashion Carnival from April 3 to April 8, now is the best time ever for you to step into new fashion without stepping out of your pocket. Here are four stylish and comfortable men's clogs that you shouldn't miss.

1. Roadster The Lifestyle Co Men Nuo Clogs

These brown solid clogs from Roadster are ideal for the no-nonsense man who is a fan of comfort and simplicity.

Key Features:

Material: Synthetic upper with EVA sole for durability and comfort

Footbed: Cushioned for all-day wear

Pattern: Textured textured finish in navy blue and white

Closure: Slip-on – easy and convenient

Warranty: Value-backed 6-month warranty

Occasion: Ideal for daily wear or travel

Note: Fewer colors to choose from may be too restrictive for style-conscious buyers.

2. Red Tape Men Textured Clogs

Both built for purpose and fashion, Red Tape's clogs in navy blue and white-colored finish have a stylish textured look.

Key Features:

Material: EVA sole and rubber upper for increased grip and wear resistance

Footbed: Padded and soft to decrease fatiguing of the foot

Pattern: In-house design creates a style trend

Occasion: Home and garden chores footwear

Closure: Slip-on and back stay

Warranty: 45 days

Note: Warranty duration of 45 days is lesser compared to the rest of the same category.

3. ASIAN Men Textured Clogs

ASIAN offers comfort with a dash of sophistication with its grey textured clogs. Crafted from strong synthetic material, these clogs are your go-to buddy for everyday casual wear or even home slippers.

Key Features:

Footbed: Cushioned for extra comfort

Pattern: Self design provides high-end finish

Certification: BIS-certified product (No. 8530092019)

Warranty: 28 days

Occasion: Perfect for indoor wear or weekend relaxed use

Note: Requires extra attention to keep the material and style in good shape.

4. ONSOLE Men Clogs

ONSOLE provides a daring black and white design that's different from normal clogs. If you prefer trendy styles with age-old comfort, these are your best bet.

Key Features:

Material: Synthetic upper with EVA sole for stable ground grip

Footbed: Cushioned, soft for long wear

Pattern: Textured self-design for a trendy look

Closure: It is slip-on for easy use

Warranty: 1 month manufacturer warranty

Occasion: Casual wear, walks, or short errands

Note: Black and white combinations can get dirty quickly, and need to be cleaned often.

No matter what you're looking for - comfort, convenience, or modern style - these clogs have it. Purchase these clogs at unbelievable prices during the Myntra Fashion Carnival from 3rd April to 8th April. Give your summer footwear a boost today—your feet will appreciate it.

