The suitable pair of sports footwear enhances performance alongside comfort while boosting durability among fitness players who run, as well as gym and cricket participants. Every athlete will find the perfect match when reviewing this collection of sports footwear because it includes multiple options for solid traction and comfortable support. And now, with the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale from 6th to 12th February, you can grab the best sports shoes at unbeatable prices! Here are the top picks that combine style with functionality. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals.

1. Campus Kizer Men Lace-Up Running Shoes

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Campus Kizer Running Shoe is designed for the man looking to combine performance and comfort. Whether training for a marathon or running at dawn, this shoe will provide great support and grip. A breathable mesh upper keeps feet aired, cool, and fresh while a cushioned midsole will absorb the impact for a smooth ride.

Key Features:

Comfort: Soft insole with a cushioned midsole for shock absorption

Breathability: Mesh upper for ventilation

Durability: Durable outsole for longevity

Fit: Lace-up closure keeps the foot in place

May need an extra insole for support during long wear.

2. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Running Shoes

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

HRX by Hrithik Roshan Running Shoes: Sleek, sporty design with advanced features for runners. Lightweight materials form the construction of these men's shoes which offer stability along with supportive soles for comfort. The shoes offer better grip through their textured outsole design which makes them ideal for running and training purposes.

Key Features:

Lightweight: Reduces foot fatigue during long runs

Support: Well-cushioned sole for added comfort

Style: Trendy design suitable for casual wear as well

Grip: Textured outsole for better grip

Not for high-impact sports

3. Avant Men Striker Cricket Shoes

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

An athlete using the Avant Striker Cricket Shoes benefits from both a stronger grip and steady stability required for peak cricket performance. The shoes offer extensive lateral movement capabilities through their strong construction and the padded insole delivers comfort throughout the entire day.

Key Features:

Grip: Better grip for cricket pitches

Support: Extra support at the ankle for stability

Durability: Synthetic material for longer life

Comfort: Cushioned insole for longer wear

May not be suitable for other athletic sports

4. Sparx Men Mesh Running Shoes

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Sparx Mesh Running Shoes would be ideal for a person looking for an inexpensive, good-quality running shoe. The mesh upper provides breathability, while the cushioned sole gives support to the feet while doing normal activities. These shoes are light in weight and thus perfect for long wear.

Key Features:

Affordable: Amazing value for money

Fabric: Made from mesh upper to enhance airflow

Cushioning: Soft sole for everyday comfort

Versatile: Can be used for running, walking, or even as casual wear

May not offer extended support for professional runners

5. Red Tape Men Textured Lace-Up Walking Shoes

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Red Tape Textured Walking Shoes are perfect for those whose foremost requirement is comfort in whatever they do daily. Be it a brisk walk or even light exercise, the shoe offers soft cushioning and a comfortable fit. Its modern design makes it alright to wear each day.

Key Features:

Stylish: Sleek design for casual and activewear

Comfortable: padded insole for extended wear

Versatile: Good for diverse activities

Lightweight: It helps to reduce pressure on the feet

Poor support during high-impact activity

A nice pair of running and sports shoes means something in comfort, performance, and style. From long-lasting running shoes like Campus Kizer by Hrithik Roshan to the HRX or specialized cricket shoes like the Avant Striker, to even everyday walking and training shoes, Myntra has something of the best, such as Sparx Mesh Running Shoes and Red Tape Lace-Up Walking Shoes. With the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale, from Feb 6th to 12th, now is the best time to grab your favorite sports shoes at unbeatable discounts. Whether you are a fitness fanatic or looking for a stylish and comfortable pair to wear on an everyday basis, do not let these deals go by. Shop now and step into comfort and performance!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.