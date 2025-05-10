Seeking fashionable and comfortable shoes without digging a hole in your pocket? Our choice has only four women’s sliders within ₹799, which are a mix of practicality and style. These sliders, which come with comfort and style in mind, are perfect people to accompanying anyone for both indoor and outdoor casual activities. Nice prints and helpful soles make a solid fit for any price-conscious and active-in-the-bustle lifestyle.

Glitchez adds a touch of class to your casual wear with their Self-Design Sliders. With the elegant touch and easy slip-on structure, these sliders are ideal accessories for a casual wardrobe to enhance the wearer's style. Built using high-quality materials, these sliders should be used to comfortable for comfort.

Key Features:

Classy Design: Sleek self-design patterns to provide a stylish look.

Comfort Fit: Ergonomically designed for everyday wear.

Durable Material: Constructed with quality materials to endure the long run.

Versatile Style: Versatile to suit several casual styles.

Easy Maintenance: Easy to clean and maintain.

Few colors available might not be to everyone's taste.

Make a style statement with Red Tape's Orange & Silver-Toned Printed Rubber Sliders. Funky sliders in a funky color palette and cushioned rubber sole, great for in-house wear or otherwise. Slip-on for easy wear and print to bring the fun element to your shoe collection.

Key Features:

Funky Color: Funky orange and silver hues.

Comfortable Sole: Cushioned rubber sole for added comfort.

Slip-On Style: Simple, easy to slip on and off.

Long-Lasting Construction: Designed to handle repeated heavy use.

Printed Accents: Contrast print provides a fashionable touch.

The strong smell is repulsive to some people's senses.

Glitchez is minimalistic in their Women Sliders and emphasize minimalism and comfort. Their sliders are great for people who do not want loud looks and performance. Emphasizing ergonomic design and durability, they provide a performance-reliant option for everyday use without compromising comfort.

Key Features:

Minimalist Design: Plain yet stylish look.

Ergonomic Fit: Optimized for ultimate comfort.

Durable Materials: Durable with high-quality components.

Versatile Use: Suitable for different casual events.

Lightweight: Convenient to wear for long hours.

Limited fancy details can be too plain for others.

Second by Glitchez, these Women Sliders concentrate on uniting fashion with usability. Sleek modern appearance and glossy finish, these are ideal for everyday wear. Material usage guarantees durability and an excellent choice for those who want both fashion and functionality in their shoes.

Key Features:

Modern Look: A Fashionable look to complement modern style.

Comfort-Focused: Comfortable enough for frequent use.

Long-Lasting Construction: Constructed with material that provides strength.

Easy Maintenance: Low maintenance needs.

Affordability-Friendly: Inexpensive without compromising on quality.

Design could be less bold compared to more ornate styles.

It is simpler than ever to find the ideal pair of sliders that possesses just the right degree of style, comfort, and affordability. The Red Tape and Glitchez options offer a vast variety of designs to suit your personality without burning holes in your wallet. Whether flashy prints or plain ones, there is something for you. Spending money on these sliders translates into spending on comfort without compromising on style. Upgrade your casual footwear today with these best sellers below ₹799.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.