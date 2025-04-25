Step Into Style: Best Women’s Slippers Under Budget on Flipkart

Your search ends here for stylish yet comfortable slippers that provide good value for money. Flipkart presents a wide selection of women's slip-on footwear that perfectly meets everyday needs. From casual slippers for indoor wear to light slippers for outdoor wear, these budget-friendly items from VAISNNAVIHUBB, FLITE, Pennen, and Aadi are a steal. Check out four of the top slippers that are perfect for daily use.

Striking and functional, the black VAISNNAVIHUBB women's slippers are ideal for anyone who prefers things simple yet elegant. The single-color design and sleek look ensure that they're ideal for casual use when simply staying at home or even when going out for a duration. An excellent value option without compromising on comfort.

Key Features:

Black slim color for simple wear

Strong sole for durable wear

Open-toe comfort

Lightweight design

Anti-slip sole for added traction

May not provide sufficient arch support for extended walking times

The FLITE beige women's slippers are a comfortable, gentle treat for your toes. Perfect for everyday comfort, they feature a cushioned sole and neutral color that will pair with anything. Ideal for indoor and short outdoor use, they introduce a mix of function and fashion to your shoe closet.

Key Features:

Sophisticated beige color

Soft cushioned sole

Slip-on comfort

Water-resistant construction

Timeless FLITE quality

Fading color due to exposure to the sun over time

Pennen grey women's slippers offer a sporty but comfortable appearance that is suitable for women with casual fashion in mind. The step-by-step experience is pleasant because of the item's soft touch combined with its ergonomic design, which provides slip-resistant coverage thanks to the grip sole. These slippers work perfectly for ease activities in your house, as well as shopping trips and balcony morning coffee sessions.

Main Features:

Spunky grey shade

Contoured footbed for extra comfort

Non-slip bottom

Perfect for wide feet

Lightweight EVA design

Fits very loosely on skinny feet

Breezy and colorful, the Aadi white women's slippers are a fresh, comfortable look for around the house and out. Sleek design is perfect for everyday wear, cushioned insole to soften your step. Good choice for summer afternoons or to match with casual dresses and loungewear sets.

Key Features

Fresh white finish

Sophisticated and minimalist design

Soft cushioned footbed

Non-marking sole

Ideal for daily wear

The white color needs more cleaning

Flipkart boasts an overwhelming range of budget-friendly women's slippers, and these four are the best among them due to their blend of comfort, quality, and style. Whether it's the sleekness of VAISNNAVIHUBB, the soft cushion of FLITE, the sporty feel of Pennen, or the classic white of Aadi, you'll find something here for every woman. Cheap, fashionable, and easy to use, these slippers can walk with you for the entire duration of your day. Buy them today on Flipkart and relax your feet in comfort.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.