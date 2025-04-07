The right pair of footwear can truly elevate your everyday look, and when comfort meets style, you’ve struck gold. With summer around the corner, open toe flats are making a strong comeback. Think airy, stylish, and easy-to-wear pairs that go well with everything from jeans to summer dresses. This April, the Myntra Fashion Carnival (April 3–April 8) presents the perfect golden chance to revive your footwear wardrobe.

1. Truffle Collection Women Embellished Open Toe Flats with Bows

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Bring a touch of romance and whimsy to your fashion with these decorated flats from Truffle Collection. Made in pale cream, these sandals feature small bows at the front, which provide a feminine flair for daytime or evening use.

Key Features:

Style: Adorned with adorable bow details for a lovely appearance

Comfort: Cushioned footbed that can withstand all-day wear

Material: PU upper with soft and flexible texture

Sole: Tough synthetic sole with good traction

Closure: Slip-on style makes them fast and convenient to wear

Occasion: Suitable for daily errands, brunch, or even nights out

Note: The add-ons will probably not be so long-lasting in the long run with repeated usage.

2. Monrow Knotted Strap Open Toe Flats

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Minimalist lines and minimalist colors characterize these Monrow flats, which will charm anyone with an eye for subtle elegance. Modern style is introduced to the slip-on flat via knotted strap details. These are minimalists' picks.

Key Features:

Design: Luxurious solid color in creamy shade with sophisticated knotted straps

Comfort: Cushioning footbed and soft PU

Support: Slip-on fit with no back strap for easy wear

Material: Soft PU upper with textured detailed TPR sole

Warranty: Comes with a manufacturer warranty of 1 month

Occasion: Suitable for office wear, daily outings, and coffee meetings

Note: It does not come with a back strap that might hamper foot stability in the event of walking extensively.

3. Marc Loire Embellished Open Toe Flats

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For the individual who adores footwear that gleams a little, Marc Loire's embellished flats get the dressy-meets-casual vibe just right. The Western-inspired detailing gives your typical getup a makeover that makes it more desirable.

Key Features:

Design: Western-inspired adornments for a chic look

Material: PU material and rubber sole for long wear

Comfort: Cushioning footbed for comfort throughout the day

Closure: Strap at the back gives a finish fit

Pattern: Chic cream color for daily use

Occasion: Perfect for dining, small party or soirees

Note: It might get dirty frequently due to its light colour.

4. Mast & Harbour Women Textured Open Toe Flats with Buckles

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

If you're looking for a cool and trendy look, Mast & Harbour has got the solution in these textured open toe flat shoes with metallic buckle details. The synthetic leather provides it with a more pronounced and bold shape.

Key Features:

Design: Textured silhouette with buckle detail for trendy look

Material: Synthetic leather upper and TPR sole for durability

Comfort: Cushioned footbed for full-day comfort

Closure: Slip-on without back strap—easy and effortless

Style: Relaxed design suitable for everyday workdays

Occasion: Perfect for everyday gatherings and elegant office wear

Note: Mid-top ankle cut is sometimes too tight for individuals with wider feet.

The perfect shoe is not only going to look stunning on you—it's going to make you feel stunning, too. If you're the type who doesn't just care about comfort but also fashion, one of these ivory open toe flats has something wonderful in store. With Myntra’s Fashion Carnival from April 3 to April 8, it’s the ideal time to grab these trendy flats at great discounts. Whether you’re revamping your wardrobe or just need a comfy upgrade, these picks are made to match your summer vibes perfectly.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.