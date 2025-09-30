Step Up in Style: 4 Dashing Formal Oxfords Every Modern Man Needs!

A good formal shoe is not just a shoe it's a statement. Oxford shoes are a type of formal shoe that people wear for smart or dressy occasions .We've curated 4 classy formal Oxford shoes by leading brands at Myntra. From browns to blacks, each one gives you something special to take your style to the next level.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

These shoes have a classic Oxford design with a neat lace-up front that gives a smart and professional look. The Invictus Tan Brown Oxfords are an excellent choice. The glossy finish and traditional style make it a sure bet for office conferences and business events. A perfect match with formal outfits like suits or trousers. They are a great choice for men who want to look sharp and feel confident.

Key Features:

Luxurious tan brown finish

Smooth, solid upper texture

Decent styling & variety

Cushioned footbed for comfort

Comfort issues

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Van Heusen brings elegance to formal footwear. These leather Oxfords are made with high-quality leather for a long-lasting impression. Ideal for corporate events or big presentations, they’re built to make you stand out with confidence. Their timeless design will never go out of style. The leather material makes them strong, stylish, and comfortable to wear throughout the day.

Key Features:

Premium leather material

Sleek and minimalistic finish

Elegant design suitable for high-formal settings

Long-lasting wear with proper care

Slightly stiff at first; may need a break-in period.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Go classic with a twist! Mochi’s Black Textured Leather Oxfords are made for men who appreciate quality and detail. The textured leather adds depth to your outfit, while the black tone keeps things formal and timeless. Whether it’s for weddings, boardroom meetings, or interviews, Mochi Oxfords go well with formal clothes like suits or trousers.

Key Features:

Black textured leather upper

Comfortable footbed and arch support

Durable outsole for long wear

Perfect for dressy and formal events

May be slippery on very smooth indoor surface

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

HERE&NOW Charcoal Textured Oxfords are stylish formal shoes made for men who want to look sharp and modern. They have a unique textured design and a dark charcoal color that adds a fresh twist to classic formal wear.

Key Features:

Stylish & versatile appearance

Better grip

Easy Maintanence

More matte finish options

Some may feel discomfort

A good pair of formal shoes can tell you a lot about your character. If you adore the classic beauty of tan, the contemporary cool of charcoal, or the confidence of black textures, there's an Oxford here for you. These 4 carefully selected options provide the best of comfort, durability, and style—willing to take a step with you towards success, style, and sophistication. Don't just put on shoes, put on confidence. Elevate your shoe game today, because a crisp outfit starts from the bottom!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.