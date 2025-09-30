Top 4 Kids Sliders on Myntra That Mix Comfort with Cuteness!

Are you looking for stylish, comfy, and priced good sliders for your kiddos?We have you covered. From print designs featuring cartoons to rubber soles that are soft, Myntra provides you with a fabulous and fun selection of children’s fashionable sliders. Whether your child is headed to the park, beach. This article will explain four great options and why these sliders are a perfect selection for your child's happy little feet!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Fabbmate's Printed Rubber Sliders are a vibrant showcase of colorful and fun prints designed for those boys that like to have fun with their style! Great for wearing casually or on weekends out, they'll quickly become the ultimate pair of footwear for your child.Made with soft rubber, they’re lightweight and easy to wear all day long.

Key Features:

Eye-catching printed design

Lightweight

Comfortable sole

Easy to clean

The print may fade somewhat after washing frequently.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Max Boys Printed Sliders combine fun and function in one slip-on shoe. With bold prints and bright colors, they’re eye-catching and playful for boys. The rubber material keeps them light, and the sliders are easy to wear for everyday use. Whether heading out or staying in, these sliders bring both style and comfort to little feet.

Key Features:

Vibrant designs & prints

Lightweight & easy to wear

Slip-on convenience

Water-friendly & easy to clean

Print may fade over time

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Specifically created for younger girls, Pantaloons Junior Rubber Sliders combine fun colors with soft soles. No matter the school holidays or wandering the garden, these shoes make every step cushioned and enjoyable.Rubber Sliders are cute, comfy slip-ons made especially for kids. They’re made of soft rubber, which keeps little feet happy all day. The simple design makes them easy to pair with many outfits. Whether for casual wear, indoor play, or a quick outing,

Key Features:

Adorable pastel design for girls.

Flexible rubber sole for comfort.

Lightweight and breathable.

Ideal for wear every day.

Limited color choice.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Koburg comes in an unisex pair of sliders ideal for kids of all ages. With soft rubber support and gender-neutral design, these sliders are ideal for all kids, boys and girls alike. They are excellent for all day wear, making them an excellent choice for everyday wear or casual outside fun.

Key Features:

Unisex design, versatile colors.

Soft supportive base.

Effortless slide-on wearability.

Durable rubber grip.

Fitting issues.

Children enjoy having fun, while parents enjoy comfort and durability, and these Sliders from Myntra have it all! Regardless of whether you're after a nice colourful print, girly charm, unisex comfort or something a little more decorative and playful, each of these. It’s time to step up the fun, so don't wait and go find your perfect pair for your little one. Because every step they take should be happy, comfy, and full of style!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.