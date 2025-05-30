Top 4 Men’s Sneakers & Casual shoes Under ₹799

Finding the perfect mix of trend and comfort in men’s footwear just got easier! These under-budget men’s sneakers and casual shoes on Myntra are a must-have for every fashion-forward guy. Whether you're heading to college, work, or a weekend hangout, these sneakers and flats add serious street-style appeal without breaking the bank. Featuring colourblocked patterns, breathable mesh, and comfy soles—these pairs are all about daily ease and standout fashion. Let’s walk through four must-buy picks that offer style, value, and function.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Step into trend-forward streetwear with the ARIVO Colourblocked Sneakers. These shoes feature a striking colourblock design that instantly enhances your casual wardrobe. The sturdy build and cushioned insole ensure all-day comfort, making them perfect for daily wear. Whether paired with jeans or joggers, these sneakers offer the right blend of edge and ease.

Bold Colourblocked Design: Adds a trendy edge to outfits.

Soft Cushioned Insole: Enhances long-hour comfort.

Durable Sole: Good for regular wear and tear.

Lace-Up Closure: Ensures a snug and stylish fit.

Slightly heavier than mesh-based sneakers—less ideal for high-movement activities.

Make your footwear game stronger with BIRDE’s Colourblocked Sneakers, which feature a sharp and sporty design. These lace-up sneakers come with a flexible sole and breathable lining that supports day-long comfort. Perfect for daily walks, casual meetups, or campus wear, this pair balances sporty function and street-style charm effortlessly.

Sporty Colourblock Finish: Modern and eye-catching.

Flexible Outsole: Moves with your stride.

Lightweight Material: Ideal for extended walking.

Good Ventilation: Keeps feet cool and sweat-free.

The build is less suitable for rugged outdoor terrains.

The DRACKFOOT Colourblocked Mesh Sneakers are made for men who value breathability and bounce. Designed with mesh upper material and a cushioned EVA sole, these sneakers offer a sporty aesthetic along with a lightweight feel. They’re great for running errands, light workouts, or styling with joggers for an athleisure-inspired vibe.

Mesh Upper: Super breathable and airy.

Lightweight Sole: Ideal for all-day movement.

Sporty Look: Suits both gym and casual wear.

Soft Inner Lining: Prevents friction and discomfort.

Mesh fabric may not perform well during the rainy season.

If you want a sharp, casual shoe that’s comfortable yet dressy, go for LNT FASHION PU Flatforms Casual Shoes. These flatforms feature a sleek PU upper and cushioned base, making them suitable for everything from brunches to semi-casual outings. The elevated sole adds a stylish twist while offering extra height and support.

PU Upper Material: Smooth, durable, and easy to clean.

Flatform Sole: Gives height without discomfort.

Sleek Design: Suitable for semi-formal occasions too.

Comfort Padding: Keeps feet supported during wear.

Might feel too stiff initially before breaking in.

When it comes to upgrading your casual footwear collection without overspending, these under budget men’s sneakers and shoes on Myntra are hard to beat. From the trend-driven ARIVO sneakers to the breathable DRACKFOOT mesh pair, each shoe offers a unique blend of design and practicality. BIRDE’s sporty appeal and the classy finish of LNT FASHION’s flatforms add variety to your shoe rack. These picks work well for college, casual hangouts, or daily wear—proving you don’t have to sacrifice comfort or style. Grab your favorite pair today and step out in confidence, comfort, and ultimate cool.

