Top Women’s Sneakers on Sale Now at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale
Upgrade your sneaker collection with Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, featuring stylish, comfortable women’s sneakers from Puma, Adidas, and New Balance—perfect for every style and budget.
Looking to upgrade your sneaker game without breaking the bank? The Myntra End of Reason Sale is here with unbeatable deals on the latest and most stylish women’s sneakers. Whether you’re after classic white kicks, sporty trainers, or bold statement pieces, there’s something for every taste and lifestyle. With massive discounts on top brands like Puma, Nike, Adidas, Skechers, and more, now is the perfect time to grab that pair you’ve been eyeing. From running errands to running laps, these sneakers blend comfort, function, and fashion effortlessly. Read on to discover the best women’s sneakers you can snag during this mega sale.
1. Puma Palermo Lth Unisex Sneakers
The Puma Palermo Lth Unisex Sneakers revive a timeless classic with a contemporary twist. Inspired by PUMA's rich football heritage, this retro-style sneaker blends vintage aesthetics with modern functionality.
Key Features
- Design: Retro-inspired unisex sneaker with a clean, minimal aesthetic
- Upper Material: Leather base with suede Formstrip and overlays
- Closure: Lace-up fastening for a secure fit
- Comfort: Cushioned footbed and comfort insole for daily wear
- Not Ideal for Wet Weather: Due to its leather construction and lack of waterproofing, it's not the best option for rainy or damp conditions.
2. ADIDAS Women Ultraboost 5 W -DI Running Shoes
The Adidas Ultraboost 5 W-DI Running Shoes are engineered for high-performance road running with a focus on comfort, energy return, and sustainability. Featuring the innovative Light BOOST midsole, these shoes provide Adidas' lightest and most responsive cushioning yet, delivering a buoyant, energized stride.
Key Features
- Light BOOST Midsole: Adidas’ lightest BOOST cushioning with enhanced energy return
- Textile Upper: Breathable, lightweight, and adapts to foot shape
- Torsion System: Provides stability and smooth transitions from heel to toe
- Outsole: Patterned rubber outsole optimized for grip on hard surfaces
- Not Fully Waterproof: Though breathable, the textile upper does not provide water resistance
3. New Balance Women 327 Suede Striped Everyday Sneakers
The New Balance 327 Suede Striped Everyday Sneakers deliver retro-inspired style with modern-day comfort and edge. Drawing inspiration from the brand’s rich 1970s running heritage, the 327 reimagines classic design elements with bold updates, including an angular silhouette and oversized asymmetrical "N" logo.
Key Features
- Retro-Inspired Design: Pays homage to New Balance's 70s running shoe heritage
- Upper Material: Suede upper offers a premium, soft feel
- Outsole: EVA midsole with a rubber lug outsole for traction and durability
- Comfort: Cushioned footbed and comfort insole for daily wear
- Maintenance Needs: Suede material demands careful maintenance and can attract dust or scuff marks
4. Adidas Originals Unisex City RNR Everyday Sneakers
The Adidas Originals Unisex City RNR Everyday Sneakers blend retro style with modern performance. Inspired by classic 1970s Adidas designs, these sneakers feature a smooth leather upper accented with suede overlays and the iconic 3-Stripes branding.
Key Features
- Retro-Inspired Design: 70s T-toe sneaker silhouette with updated styling
- Upper Material: Smooth leather with suede overlays at the toe, heel, and lace area
- BOOST Midsole: Full-length BOOST cushioning for superior energy return
- Outsole: Textured and split rubber outsole for durability and traction
- Less Breathability: Compared to mesh or knit uppers, the leather material may offer slightly less ventilation in hot weather.
The Myntra End of Reason Sale offers an incredible opportunity to elevate your sneaker collection with stylish, comfortable, and functional options from top brands like Puma, Adidas, and New Balance. Whether you prefer retro-inspired designs, cutting-edge running technology, or versatile everyday sneakers, this sale has something to fit every style and need. While each pair offers unique features—from cushioned footbeds to durable outsoles—being mindful of materials like suede or leather will help maintain their longevity. Don’t miss out on these unbeatable deals to refresh your footwear game without compromising on quality or budget.
