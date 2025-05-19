Trendy Women’s Flip flops Under ₹799: Comfort & Style in Every Step

Looking for the perfect mix of comfort and cool in your footwear without overspending? These stylish women’s sliders under budget on Myntra are just what your wardrobe needs. Whether you're lounging at home, heading to the beach, or running errands, sliders are your go-to companions for effortless style. From funky prints to durable rubber designs, we've found four fashionable sliders that are light on the wallet and high on style. Let’s explore these trendy options that add a fun touch to your casual looks.

Add a pop of color to your everyday style with the Bata Colourblocked Sliders. With a bold, colorblocked strap and lightweight comfort, these sliders are perfect for casual outings or daily errands. Known for quality and comfort, Bata brings a touch of modern flair to these easy-to-wear sliders that go with almost everything in your wardrobe.

Key Features:

Vibrant Colourblock Design: Fun and modern for casual looks.

Slip-On Convenience: Easy to wear and remove.

Cushioned Footbed: Keeps your feet supported all day.

Lightweight Material: Great for long wear without discomfort.

The design may look a bit sporty for formal or semi-formal outfits.

For the fashion-forward woman, the DressBerry Printed Sliders are the ultimate chic pick. Featuring stylish prints and a comfy sole, these sliders let you express your personality while staying super comfortable. Whether you're going shopping or chilling with friends, these sliders add a playful, trendy twist to your footwear game.

Key Features:

Trendy Prints: Fun designs that stand out.

Comfort Grip Sole: Offers better hold while walking.

Flexible Fit: Adapts to foot shape for comfort.

Durable Build: Lasts through frequent use.

Prints may fade slightly over time with repeated exposure to water.

Step into sleek comfort with the Red Tape Rubber Self Design Sliders. Designed with a subtle textured pattern and high-quality rubber, these sliders are your new go-to for relaxed days. With excellent foot grip and a minimalist look, they’re perfect for both indoor wear and outdoor strolls.

Key Features:

Rubber Build: Sturdy and water-resistant.

Self-Design Texture: Adds elegant detailing.

Non-Slip Sole: Provides safety on wet surfaces.

Comfortable Arch Support: Ideal for daily use.

Design might be too plain for those who prefer vibrant styles.

If comfort is your top priority, the yoho Printed Skin-Friendly Rubber Sliders will become your favorite pair. These sliders are made with a soft-touch rubber sole that’s gentle on the skin and perfect for everyday wear. Their quirky print brings a dose of fun to any outfit, whether you’re at home or out with friends.

Key Features:

Skin-Friendly Rubber: Soft and irritation-free material.

Bold Prints: Adds personality to your step.

Shock Absorbing Sole: Reduces stress on feet.

Durable Construction: Long-lasting comfort and performance.

May run slightly narrow, so sizing up could be a better fit for wider feet.

When it comes to choosing the right pair of sliders, comfort, style, and affordability should go hand in hand—and these under budget women’s sliders from Myntra tick all the boxes. Whether you're into the colorblocked charm of Bata, the printed flair of DressBerry, the minimal elegance of Red Tape, or the soft comfort of yoho’s sliders, each option brings its own blend of form and function. Perfect for daily wear, lounging, or stepping out in style, these sliders prove you don’t need to spend big to look fabulous. Grab your favorite pair on Myntra today and stride with confidence

