Under ₹699: Top Stylish Women’s Casual Shoes for Everyday Looks

Walk into day-to-day fashion with confidence! These women's casual footwear below ₹699 promises comfort, style, and affordability, making them essential in every collection. They are perfect for errands or brunch dates as they provide the ideal combination of cool and relaxed. With striking colors, plush insoles, and durability to last all day, they're an affordable option without sacrificing quality.

Image Source- Myntra.com



These colorblock Shoetopia sneakers are made especially for fashion lovers and self-assured women. The stylish look includes a splash of colors that effortlessly add a cool vibe to any everyday look while providing a sporty flair.

Key Features:

All-day comfort wear, lightweight sole

Colorblock design with bold flair

Breathable upper

Cushion insole for extra comfort

Anti-slip rubber outsole

Color combinations might not appeal to all individual styles.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Roadster black and white flatform sneakers give a streetwear-chic, cool style, giving your look a smooth and edgy uplift. Perfect for individuals who like a monochrome look with extra height.

Key Features:

Platform sole with extra height

Lace-up for stability and support

Cushioned footbed for comfort and support

Monochrome black and white color

Rugged outsole

Floor height might not support all walking styles.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Whenever you want comfortable shoes, Longwalk’s Lightweight Basics Sneakers are a good fit. With a soft inside and very light weight, you can wear these shoes while doing daily activities. Because they have a simple look, they can be paired with anything. These shoes support you quietly, remaining simple and classy, wherever and whenever.

Key Features:

Lightweight construction

Soft insole for extended comfort

Plain, simple design that goes well with any garment

Mesh-like texture that allows for good airflow

Slip-resistant outsole

The plain nature of the design might not find favor among fashion-conscious consumers.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Rowlans adds a fun touch to comfort with their Colourblocked Lace-Up Sneakers. They are equipped with interesting accessories, a sturdy stand and good ventilation, making them perfect for any regular activity. You are able to match your sneakers with just about any casual clothing for either schoolwork or hanging out with friends.

Key Features:

Cool colourblocked design

Gentle inner cushioning for extra support

Flexible outsole for added foot mobility

Solid lace-up construction

Good foot arch support

Shoe sizes may run a little small—go up a size.

When affordable fashion is the intention, these women's everyday shoes under ₹699 show that you don't have to sacrifice style or comfort. If your style is simple and unfussy, pick the all-white sneakers by Roadster or enjoy the playfulness of the busy and bright-colored Shoetopia pairs. You can wear these shoes every day since they are both stylish, useful, and feel good all the time. Add them to your rotation today and enjoy the diverse looks from the office to the weekend. Find these fantastic styles and give your feet a fashionable facelift today, without paying too much money.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.