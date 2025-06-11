Unlock the Heat Before Anyone Else VIP Sneaker Club – Up to 40% Off | Only at Myntra EORS

The Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS) is back, and it’s bigger than ever with the launch of the VIP Sneaker Club. Unlock up to 40% off on the season’s hottest sneaker styles from iconic brands including Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Lotto. Get early access to high-demand drops like the all-new Adidas evo SL, the stylish throwback Puma Palermo, and bold unisex silhouettes like the New Balance 327. Whether you're chasing hype or timeless design, EORS on Myntra is your exclusive ticket to top-tier sneaker fashion at unbeatable prices.

Image soruce - Myntra.com



Order Now

The ADIDAS Originals Men Handball Spezial Sneakers blend classic style with modern comfort, inspired by the brand’s rich sports heritage. Originally designed for indoor handball in the '70s, these sneakers have evolved into a fashion-forward staple for everyday wear. Their timeless design, quality craftsmanship, and street-ready look make them a versatile choice for casual outings and laid-back style.

Key Features

Retro-Inspired Design: Staying true to its heritage, the sneakers feature a vintage silhouette with iconic 3-Stripes and a low-profile build that adds a stylish, nostalgic flair.

Premium Suede Upper: The high-quality suede upper not only enhances durability but also provides a soft, luxe feel that elevates casual outfits.

Gum Rubber Outsole: A non-marking gum rubber outsole delivers excellent traction and grip, making it practical for both indoor and outdoor use

Narrow Fit: The sneakers tend to run narrow, which may not be ideal for individuals with wider feet or those looking for a roomier toe box.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The New Balance 327 Colourblocked Suede Sneakers combine bold design with retro inspiration, offering a modern twist on classic 1970s running shoes. With its eye-catching colorblocking, oversized "N" branding, and lightweight construction, the 327 is a standout unisex option for those seeking both comfort and a fashion-forward edge in their everyday footwear.

Key Features

Oversized ‘N’ Branding: The large New Balance logo on the lateral side adds a contemporary twist to the heritage silhouette, emphasizing the brand’s iconic look.

EVA Midsole Cushioning: Lightweight EVA foam offers responsive cushioning and day-long comfort, ideal for both casual wear and light activity.

Lugged Rubber Outsole: Inspired by trail running shoes, the studded outsole ensures excellent grip and traction on various surfaces while enhancing the retro-athletic vibe.

Limited Arch Support: While comfortable for casual use, the 327 may lack sufficient arch support for those with high arches or specific foot support needs during extended wear.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The Puma Palermo Lth Unisex Sneakers are a stylish revival of an '80s terrace classic, combining retro aesthetics with modern comfort. Featuring a leather and suede upper, gum rubber sole, and signature branding, these sneakers offer a versatile look suitable for various occasions. Whether you're dressing up or down, the Palermo Lth provides a timeless design that complements any wardrobe.

Key Features

Retro-Inspired Design: The Palermo Lth draws inspiration from the '80s terrace culture, featuring a classic silhouette that has been reintroduced to meet contemporary fashion trends.

Premium Leather and Suede Upper: Crafted with a combination of leather and suede, the upper provides durability and a premium feel, ensuring long-lasting wear.

Gum Rubber Outsole: The gum rubber outsole not only adds to the retro aesthetic but also offers excellent traction and grip, making it suitable for various surfaces.

Limited Arch Support: Some users have reported that the Palermo Lth lacks sufficient arch support, which may affect comfort during extended periods of walking or standing.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The New Balance 327 Colourblocked Suede Sneakers seamlessly blend retro aesthetics with contemporary design, drawing inspiration from 1970s running shoes. Featuring bold color combinations and an oversized "N" logo, these sneakers offer a stylish yet comfortable option for daily wear. Their lightweight construction and breathable materials make them a versatile choice for various occasions.

Key Features

Premium Suede and Nylon Upper:Crafted with a combination of suede and nylon, the upper provides durability and breathability, ensuring comfort throughout the day.

Lightweight Construction: The sneakers are designed to be lightweight, reducing foot fatigue and making them suitable for extended wear.

Versatile Styling: The 327's design makes it easy to pair with a range of outfits, from casual jeans to athletic wear, offering versatility for different occasions.

Limited Arch Support: Some users have noted that the 327 may lack sufficient arch support, which could affect comfort during extended periods of walking or standing.

As the End of Reason Sale takes over Myntra, now is your chance to join the sneaker elite. With VIP access to high-heat releases and unbeatable discounts, the EORS VIP Sneaker Club lets you own sneakers that stand out. From the classic cool of Adidas Handball Spezial to the heritage-meets-modern Puma Palermo, and the bold style of New Balance 327, there's something for every sneaker lover. With limited stock, fresh styles, and celebrity-backed campaigns, don’t wait—this EORS, step in before everyone else does. Hype waits for no one.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.