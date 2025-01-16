From Ankle to Crew: Stylish Socks at the Right to Fashion Sale

Boost your sock game without going over budget! From January 13 to January 19, the Right to Fashion Sale will return with amazing discounts on a large selection of men's socks. You'll find the ideal pairs to update your sock drawer, ranging from contemporary crew socks ideal for dressing up to traditional ankle socks for daily wear. Don't pass up the fantastic deals at the Right to Fashion Sale to fill up on necessities and give your ensembles a unique touch.

1. Balenzia Men Pack Of 4 Star Wars Printed Above Ankle-Length Socks

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Balenzia Men Pack of 4 Star Wars Printed Above Ankle-Length Socks combines comfort and fun with their colorful designs and soft fabric. These socks feature the iconic Star Wars prints and a comfortable ribbed mouth and flat toe seam.

Key Features:

Designs: Featuring Star Wars-themed prints in different color combinations: white and red, white and black, white and green, and white and blue.

Comfort: Ribbed mouth and flat toe seam for a snug, seamless fit.

Material: Made from a mix of cotton and elastane for comfort, stretch, and breathability.

Durability: Machine washable for easy care.

Pack Size: Comes in a multipack of four pairs, offering variety and value.

Colour and Patterns: The colors and patterns may not appeal to everyone, as they are specifically Star Wars-themed.

2. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Pack Of 5 Ankle Length Socks

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Pack of 5 Ankle Length Socks offers an essential combination of comfort and style. This multipack includes five pairs of solid-colored ankle-length socks in grey, white, blue, black, and grey.

Key Features:

Design: Solid colors—grey, white, blue, black, and grey—offering versatile and basic colors for everyday wear.

Comfort: Ribbed mouth and flat toe seam ensure a snug fit without discomfort.

Material: Made from a soft terry cotton blend that provides comfort and breathability throughout the day.

Durability: Machine washable for easy care and long-lasting use.

Stretch: May not be as stretchy as socks with a higher elastane content.

3. ADIDAS Unisex Pack of 3 Low-Cut Socks

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The ADIDAS Unisex Pack of 3 Low-Cut Socks offers superior comfort with a stylish and functional design. This multipack includes three pairs of ankle-length socks, designed to stay discreet while providing all-day comfort.

Key Features:

Design: Low-cut style ensures they remain hidden inside shoes, perfect for a clean and minimal look.

Comfortable Fit: Constructed from 80% cotton for softness, 17% polyester for durability, 2% elastane for stretch, and 1% nylon for added strength and flexibility.

Pattern: Patterned design provides an extra touch of style for casual wear.

Durability: Machine-washable for easy care and longevity.

Wash Care: Requires hand washing, which may be inconvenient for those preferring machine wash options.

4. Heelium Men Pack of 3 Bamboo Super Soft & Odour-Free Breathable Ankle-Length Socks

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Heelium Men Pack of 3 Bamboo Super Soft & Odour-Free Breathable Ankle-Length Socks are designed to provide unmatched comfort and performance. Made from bamboo fabric, known for its natural anti-bacterial and odour-control properties, these socks offer all-day dryness, freshness, and support.

Key Features:

Material: 80% Bamboo and 20% Spandex, providing softness, elasticity, and breathability.

Breathable & Moisture-Wicking: Bamboo fabric absorbs sweat quickly, keeping your feet dry and preventing odour.

Odour Control: Natural antibacterial properties of bamboo fabric ensure your feet stay fresh and odour-free.

Care Instructions: Requires hand washing, which might be less convenient than machine washable alternatives.

From January 13 to January 19, don't pass up the amazing bargains at the Right to Fashion Sale! There is something for everyone, whether you're looking for bright, entertaining socks with a Star Wars motif, sturdy basics for daily use, or incredibly soft, breathable options for comfort and longevity. The sale, which includes multipacks from Balenzia, HRX, ADIDAS, and Heelium, is a great way to update your sock collection without going over budget. Shop now to up your sock game on a budget and embrace style, comfort, and value in your everyday attire.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.