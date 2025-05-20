Fun Board Games Under ₹500
Enjoy engaging and affordable board games under ₹500. Great for family time or casual fun, these games promise hours of entertainment without taking a toll on your wallet.
Bring fun, connection, and strategy into your home with board games under ₹500 from Flipkart. Perfect for family nights, hangouts, or travel entertainment, these games cater to all age groups. Whether you’re into wordplay, numbers, or fast-paced fun, there’s something for everyone. Budget-friendly yet highly engaging, these games are a great way to spend quality time offline with loved ones. Here are our top four picks to enjoy this summer vacation:
Little Berry Ludo and Snakes & Ladders Board Game
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Bring classic fun home with this colorful Ludo and Snakes & Ladders combo designed for kids and families. It’s a great pick for weekends, parties, and casual family time. Indulge in nostalgic joy with a vibrant twist.
Key features:
- Double-sided board offers two games in one for extra variety
- Bright, kid-friendly design adds excitement to game time
- Simple rules make it suitable for younger children and beginners
- Compact size makes it travel-friendly for vacations or playdates
- Lightweight tokens can be easily misplaced if not stored properly
HOGSY Sequence Board Game
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Fuel your child’s thinking with this strategic and engaging card-based board game from HOGSY. It’s ideal for sharpening decision-making in a fun, interactive format. Consider this thoughtful option for playdates or learning sessions.
Key features:
- Designed to develop strategic thinking in kids aged 7 and up
- Includes challenging gameplay to keep sessions interesting
- Compact card format allows easy storage and transport
- Encourages interactive play among small groups or families
- Some game concepts may require adult guidance for first-time players
Toymate Housie Board Game
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Bring the excitement of Housie to your home gatherings with this reusable card edition by Toymate. It’s perfect for family nights, parties, or relaxed afternoons. Add this classic game to your collection for joyful group fun.
Key features:
- Includes 24 reusable laminated cards for repeated use
- No pins or pencils required, making setup quick and mess-free
- Ideal for both kids and adults in small to medium groups
- Easy-to-understand format suitable for all ages
- Lacks number callouts or tokens, so manual tracking is needed
Extrawish Magnetic Chess Board Game
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Challenge your mind and enjoy strategic battles with this magnetic chess set by Extrawish. It’s crafted to offer serious gameplay with a portable edge. Indulge in smart play whether at home or on the go.
Key features:
- Magnetic pieces stay firmly in place for uninterrupted play
- Foldable board makes it easy to carry and store after use
- Encourages critical thinking and tactical planning for all ages
- Durable plastic build suitable for regular use and travel
- Board size may feel slightly small for those used to tournament sets
Game night doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. Flipkart’s board games under ₹500 offer fun and learning at an affordable cost. Whether you're building vocabulary, solving puzzles, or competing with friends, these games are compact, durable, and enjoyable. Ideal for gifting or personal use, they promise entertainment without overspending. Add excitement to your shelves without compromising your budget.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.