Fun Board Games Under ₹500

Bring fun, connection, and strategy into your home with board games under ₹500 from Flipkart. Perfect for family nights, hangouts, or travel entertainment, these games cater to all age groups. Whether you’re into wordplay, numbers, or fast-paced fun, there’s something for everyone. Budget-friendly yet highly engaging, these games are a great way to spend quality time offline with loved ones. Here are our top four picks to enjoy this summer vacation:

Bring classic fun home with this colorful Ludo and Snakes & Ladders combo designed for kids and families. It’s a great pick for weekends, parties, and casual family time. Indulge in nostalgic joy with a vibrant twist.

Key features:

Double-sided board offers two games in one for extra variety

Bright, kid-friendly design adds excitement to game time

Simple rules make it suitable for younger children and beginners

Compact size makes it travel-friendly for vacations or playdates

Lightweight tokens can be easily misplaced if not stored properly

Fuel your child’s thinking with this strategic and engaging card-based board game from HOGSY. It’s ideal for sharpening decision-making in a fun, interactive format. Consider this thoughtful option for playdates or learning sessions.

Key features:

Designed to develop strategic thinking in kids aged 7 and up

Includes challenging gameplay to keep sessions interesting

Compact card format allows easy storage and transport

Encourages interactive play among small groups or families

Some game concepts may require adult guidance for first-time players

Bring the excitement of Housie to your home gatherings with this reusable card edition by Toymate. It’s perfect for family nights, parties, or relaxed afternoons. Add this classic game to your collection for joyful group fun.

Key features:

Includes 24 reusable laminated cards for repeated use

No pins or pencils required, making setup quick and mess-free

Ideal for both kids and adults in small to medium groups

Easy-to-understand format suitable for all ages

Lacks number callouts or tokens, so manual tracking is needed

Challenge your mind and enjoy strategic battles with this magnetic chess set by Extrawish. It’s crafted to offer serious gameplay with a portable edge. Indulge in smart play whether at home or on the go.

Key features:

Magnetic pieces stay firmly in place for uninterrupted play

Foldable board makes it easy to carry and store after use

Encourages critical thinking and tactical planning for all ages

Durable plastic build suitable for regular use and travel

Board size may feel slightly small for those used to tournament sets

Game night doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. Flipkart’s board games under ₹500 offer fun and learning at an affordable cost. Whether you're building vocabulary, solving puzzles, or competing with friends, these games are compact, durable, and enjoyable. Ideal for gifting or personal use, they promise entertainment without overspending. Add excitement to your shelves without compromising your budget.

