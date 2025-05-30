Fun Unleashed: 4 Must-Have Toys on Myntra That Every Kid Will Love

Toys are more than just fun; they spark creativity, build imagination, and create happy memories. Myntra offers a delightful collection of kids' toys that mix learning, play, and joy all in one. From beauty playsets to musical delights, soft plush dolls to active air football toys, these four exciting finds from Aditi Toys, OPINA, DukieKooky, and Mirana are perfect additions to any child’s playroom. Read on for a complete look at their features, one minor con each, and why they’re worth the pick.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Encourage role-play and self-expression with the Aditi Toys Girls Beauty Make Up Toy Kit. This all-in-one pretend play set includes mini brushes, mirrors, lipsticks, and more—designed safely for kids. Made from non-toxic plastic, it’s perfect for creative minds who love to dress up and imagine beauty salon scenarios.

Key Features:

Complete Set: Includes combs, mirrors, and toy makeup essentials.

Non-Toxic Materials: Safe for young children to use.

Portable Design: Comes in a carry case for on-the-go fun.

Educational Play: Boosts social, imaginative, and motor skills.

Some small pieces may be easy to misplace if not stored carefully.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Turn up the sweetness and sound with the OPINA Ice Cream Musical Toy. This cheerful toy lights up and plays fun music when activated, keeping your child engaged with sensory stimulation. Its colorful ice cream shape makes it both adorable and entertaining, perfect for toddlers who love music and movement.

Key Features:

Bright LED Lights: Engaging for visual learning.

Fun Musical Tunes: Enhances auditory stimulation.

Cute Design: The Ice cream shape adds playful charm.

Safe Plastic: Rounded edges and safe materials.

Sound may be loud for some parents no volume control option.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Soft, snuggly, and oh-so-cute, the DukieKooky Polyfill Doll Soft Toy is the perfect cuddle buddy for bedtime or playtime. Crafted with plush fabric and high-quality stuffing, this doll provides comfort and companionship for little ones. Ideal for role-play and emotional bonding, it’s more than just a toy, it’s a friend.

Key Features:

Ultra-Soft Fabric: Safe and gentle on skin.

Plush Stuffing: Durable polyfill material holds shape.

Kid-Friendly Size: Easy to hug, hold, and carry.

Emotionally Supportive: Great for bonding and pretend parenting.

May require hand washing to maintain plush texture over time.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add active fun to any room with the Mirana USB Rechargeable Air Football Toy. This unique toy floats on air and glides smoothly over flat surfaces, turning your floor into a mini football field. Perfect for indoor play, it’s great for coordination, movement, and competitive fun—without breaking the furniture.

Key Features:

Rechargeable Battery: USB charging makes it eco-friendly.

LED Lights: Flashing lights for added excitement.

Hover Technology: Glides on air for smooth movement.

Indoor Safe: Soft foam bumper protects walls and toes.

Works best on very flat surfaces, less effective on carpets or uneven floors.

From pretend play to musical magic, cozy cuddles to sporty action, these four toys on Myntra make every playtime memorable. The Aditi Toys Makeup Kit inspires creativity, OPINA’s musical toy adds music and lights to the mix, DukieKooky’s doll offers emotional warmth, and the Mirana air football keeps little ones moving indoors. Though each comes with a small caveat from sound control to surface preference, the joy they bring far outweighs it. Head to Myntra today and bring home the perfect blend of fun and learning. Because playtime isn’t just important it’s essential.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.