Gen Z Guide: Shop This Modern Winter Fest Look for Men on Myntra

The fashion in winter is easy when you base your style on an all-time great overcoat. This season, Myntra is available with many outerwears which can instantly enhance any dress, with their combination of warmth and clean, modern architecture. The overcoat is made the centre stage in this guide as the star of your winter wardrobe. Combined with a traditional pullover, relaxed-fit jeans, and smooth Chelsea shoes, this edited outfit offers the most comfortable and stylish look to wear on a daily basis.

Image source - Myntra.com



A well-organized winter coat will instantly sharpen your general appearance and introduce the fresh line silhouette that is perfect to wear with other dresses. Its classic design is what helps it to be the anchor of this outfit that is cold-weather.

Styling Tip:

Wear it loose to have a casual street style appearance or wear it buttoned to have a sharp appearance. Combine with one neutral scarf to balance out the outfit and give it warmth but not too much.

Image source - Myntra.com



A turtleneck brings out coziness, elegance and visual purity under winter attires. Its stitched form is in line with the coat, to form a sleek and harmonious layered appearance.

Styling Tip:

Select dark colours in a smooth winter look. Hold the neckline high and tuck jacket in the pants slightly to create a neat contemporary look.

Image source - Myntra.com



These jeans provide the casual, tight, yet loose, bottom that is paired up with winter wear. The straight fit forms a line of balance and the slightest fade, gives the outline some form of character.

Styling Tip:

Let the hem drop right above the boots or make a tiny cuff to make it look more pronounced. True-to-shape leggings stretch the frame visually with outer garments that are structured.

Image source - Myntra.com



The final accessory is Chelsea boots applying a touch to winter dresses by providing sophistication and footing. Their smooth construction lends the outfit an upscale and contemporary touch.

Styling Tip:

Have them in good condition for winter finishing. Ensure that the jeans are sitting well at the ankle-level in order to emphasize on the silhouette of the boot.

Mix & Match Inspiration: Your Winter Style, Simplified

Use the overcoat as the base and build the outfit around its clean shape.

Balance the coat’s structure with soft knits for a cosy yet elevated feel.

Chelsea boots add height, edge, and a refined finish to any layering combination.

Neutral tones across all pieces create a seamless, premium winter look.

It is easy and classy to wear a well designed overcoat and then use it as a base to construct a winter outfit. As Myntra has a great variety of outerwear and necessities, it is easy to create complete head-to-toe outfits. Combining an elegant overcoat with a classic pullover, versatile jeans, and sleek Chelsea boots ensures you stay warm while looking refined throughout the season. This curated outfit brings together comfort, structure, and timeless winter style in the most seamless way.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.