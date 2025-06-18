Get a French Press Coffee Maker under ₹700 at Flipkart June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025)

Brew café-style coffee at home with a French press coffee maker under ₹700, now available at the Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025. Designed for simplicity and rich flavor extraction, these coffee makers are ideal for coffee enthusiasts who prefer convenience without compromising on taste. Add elegance and functionality to your kitchen for less.

Enjoy a rich, flavourful brew every morning with this black French press from Wonderchef, ideal for personal use and small servings. Its sleek design and compact build make it perfect for minimal countertop space and effortless daily brewing.

Key features:

Compact French press ideal for personal coffee or tea brewing

Durable plunger system extracts rich flavors and oils from grounds

Heat-resistant body ensures safe handling during hot brews

Sleek black finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen routine

Smaller capacity may not be ideal for sharing or group servings

Brew up to six cups of coffee or tea with this elegantly designed French press from AGARO, crafted for those who love strong, consistent flavor with each press. Its large size and efficient plunger are great for multiple servings at once.

Key features:

Large 6-cup French press for family or group coffee brewing

High-quality mesh filtration ensures minimal grounds and smooth brews

Ergonomic handle offers firm grip and comfortable pouring

Stylish matte black design fits modern and classic kitchen setups

Takes more storage space due to its larger size

A 600ml French press made with premium borosilicate glass and 4-level filtration, KenBerry offers an ideal balance of style, durability, and clean taste. Suitable for both coffee and tea, it’s perfect for home or office use.

Key features:

4-level filtration system offers sediment-free, strong coffee every time

Borosilicate glass body resists thermal shock and cracking

600ml size ideal for up to four cups of coffee or tea

Sleek and functional design that suits all kitchen aesthetics

Requires delicate handling due to glass construction

Designed with thickened borosilicate glass and reliable filtering, the Nexshop French press offers a smooth and aromatic brewing experience. It's ideal for both beginners and seasoned coffee lovers who want barista-style drinks at home.

Key features:

Sturdy borosilicate glass withstands repeated heating and cooling cycles

Smooth plunger mechanism extracts deep, rich coffee flavor

Suitable for both coffee and tea with up to four cups per use

Contemporary design fits well on breakfast tables or office desks

Glass surface may smudge easily with frequent use

Enjoy the luxury of fresh French press coffee without stepping out or overspending. The Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025 brings stylish and functional French press coffee makers under ₹700 that suit every coffee lover’s needs. This is your chance to sip in style, enjoy your perfect brew, and save more with Flipkart.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.