Get a French Press Coffee Maker under ₹700 at Flipkart June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025)

Brew café-style coffee at home with a French press coffee maker under ₹700, now available at the Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025. Designed for simplicity and rich flavor extraction, these coffee makers are ideal for coffee enthusiasts who prefer convenience without compromising on taste. Add elegance and functionality to your kitchen for less.
WONDERCHEF French Press Coffee Maker
Enjoy a rich, flavourful brew every morning with this black French press from Wonderchef, ideal for personal use and small servings. Its sleek design and compact build make it perfect for minimal countertop space and effortless daily brewing.
Key features:
- Compact French press ideal for personal coffee or tea brewing
- Durable plunger system extracts rich flavors and oils from grounds
- Heat-resistant body ensures safe handling during hot brews
- Sleek black finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen routine
- Smaller capacity may not be ideal for sharing or group servings
AGARO Elite French Press Coffee & Tea Maker
Brew up to six cups of coffee or tea with this elegantly designed French press from AGARO, crafted for those who love strong, consistent flavor with each press. Its large size and efficient plunger are great for multiple servings at once.
Key features:
- Large 6-cup French press for family or group coffee brewing
- High-quality mesh filtration ensures minimal grounds and smooth brews
- Ergonomic handle offers firm grip and comfortable pouring
- Stylish matte black design fits modern and classic kitchen setups
- Takes more storage space due to its larger size
KenBerry French Press Coffee Maker
A 600ml French press made with premium borosilicate glass and 4-level filtration, KenBerry offers an ideal balance of style, durability, and clean taste. Suitable for both coffee and tea, it’s perfect for home or office use.
Key features:
- 4-level filtration system offers sediment-free, strong coffee every time
- Borosilicate glass body resists thermal shock and cracking
- 600ml size ideal for up to four cups of coffee or tea
- Sleek and functional design that suits all kitchen aesthetics
- Requires delicate handling due to glass construction
Nexshop French Press Coffee & Tea Maker
Designed with thickened borosilicate glass and reliable filtering, the Nexshop French press offers a smooth and aromatic brewing experience. It's ideal for both beginners and seasoned coffee lovers who want barista-style drinks at home.
Key features:
- Sturdy borosilicate glass withstands repeated heating and cooling cycles
- Smooth plunger mechanism extracts deep, rich coffee flavor
- Suitable for both coffee and tea with up to four cups per use
- Contemporary design fits well on breakfast tables or office desks
- Glass surface may smudge easily with frequent use
