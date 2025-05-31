Get Bedsheets at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Refresh your bedroom aesthetics with new bedsheets during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you love florals, solids, or quirky prints, there’s something for every décor style. High-quality fabrics and vibrant colors not only elevate your space but also enhance your comfort. Choose from cotton, satin, or blends to suit your sleeping preferences and style. It’s the perfect time to indulge in comfort without breaking the bank.

This premium bedsheet from KLOTTHE features a conversational print on high-thread-count cotton, adding playful elegance to your bedroom. The 300 TC fabric ensures a smooth, soft touch while maintaining durability and richness, making it ideal for both comfort and aesthetics.

Key features:

300 thread count cotton for a soft, luxurious feel

Unique conversational print for a modern, artsy look

Includes two matching pillow covers for coordination

Fits king-sized beds comfortably with generous dimensions

Bold print may not suit minimalist décor preferences

With a calming grey and white floral print, this 210 TC cotton bedsheet by Sangria brings classic charm to your bedroom. The subtle floral design blends effortlessly into both modern and traditional interiors, offering a serene visual appeal and soft comfort.

Key features:

210 thread count cotton for breathable, everyday comfort

Floral pattern adds gentle elegance and a relaxing vibe

Accompanied by matching pillow cover for a complete set

Machine washable and easy to maintain regularly

Slightly lower thread count than premium ranges

The DREAM WEAVERZ king bedsheet features a striking blue geometric pattern that revitalizes your bedding setup with bold style. Made from pure cotton with a 220 thread count, it ensures all-night comfort, especially in warm weather. A good balance of softness and structure.

Key features:

220 thread count pure cotton for softness and airflow

Geometric print gives a clean, modern aesthetic

Large size (2.75m x 2.55m) for wide mattress coverage

Comes with 2 pillow covers for style continuity

Bolder prints may not suit muted or traditional rooms

This 300 TC king-sized bedsheet by JAIPUR FABRIC showcases traditional ethnic motifs in a soothing peach tone. Made from high-quality cotton, it offers plush softness while enhancing the warmth and charm of ethnic-inspired or bohemian bedrooms.

Key features:

300 thread count cotton for enhanced softness and longevity

Ethnic motifs in peach bring a cozy, artisanal vibe

Two pillow covers included for a coordinated look

Suitable for ethnic, vintage, or heritage-inspired décor

Might feel too ornate for ultra-modern minimalist settings

The End of Reason Sale on Myntra (31st May–12th June) is your chance to upgrade your bedding without overspending. Choose cozy and durable bedsheets that bring a fresh vibe to your home. With playful patterns and calming hues, you can mix and match to create a soothing sanctuary. From everyday essentials to premium options, Myntra’s collection ensures a restful night and a stylish bedroom. Shop now and give your space the refresh it deserves.

