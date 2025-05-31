Get Wall Mirrors at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Amplify your interiors with statement wall mirrors from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, happening from 31st May to 12th June. Mirrors are more than functional—they enhance space, light, and aesthetics. Whether you want a sleek modern piece or a vintage-inspired frame, Myntra’s range offers it all. Ideal for bedrooms, entryways, and living rooms, these mirrors elevate your decor while adding depth and brightness. Don’t miss the chance to reflect your style—at sale prices.

The Ekhasa wall mirror combines rustic elegance with practical design through its brown wooden frame and clear reflective surface. Ideal for entryways, bedrooms, or living rooms, it enhances space perception while blending beautifully with earthy or traditional decor themes.

Key features:

Classic brown wood finish suits rustic or warm interiors

Clear, high-quality reflective glass enhances brightness and space

Ideal as a functional decor piece for hallways or dressing areas

Sturdy build with simple wall-mount installation

May appear bulky in compact or modern spaces

HOSLEY offers a modern twist with this set of two round decorative mirrors framed in black. The pair works well in symmetrical or gallery wall arrangements and adds a contemporary edge to bedrooms, hallways, or vanity spaces.

Key features:

Sleek black frame adds contrast and definition to walls

Round shape softens sharp corners and adds modern appeal

Comes as a coordinated set for balanced visual symmetry

Lightweight and easy to hang on most surfaces

Smaller size may limit individual use for dressing purposes

THE ARTMENT’s set of 12 mirror tiles delivers versatility and DIY freedom. These square glass pieces can be arranged in creative layouts, perfect for accent walls, gym areas, or adding reflective elements to compact rooms.

Key features:

Set of 12 tiles offers flexible layout and customization

Simple glass design matches minimalist and modern themes

Great for wall accents, small spaces, or creative projects

Lightweight and easy to stick with included adhesive

Requires precision placement to avoid uneven alignment

Art Street brings a charming touch with this white textured wall mirror that adds brightness and style to interiors. The textured frame enhances its decorative appeal, making it suitable for boho, coastal, or shabby-chic interiors.

Key features:

Elegant white finish adds a light, airy feel to rooms

Textured frame offers depth and visual richness

Medium size ideal for vanity or hallway use

Easily pairs with pastel or vintage-style decor

Texture may gather dust more quickly than smooth frames

Make your walls pop with chic and functional mirrors during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). A good wall mirror brings character and utility to your home. From minimalist shapes to ornate finishes, the options on Myntra are sure to complement every style. Whether you're decorating a new space or refreshing an old one, these deals are too good to miss. Shop now to reflect your best taste in home décor.

