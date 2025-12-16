If Winter Had a Menu, These Dishes Would Be the Top Picks

In winter, our desires change; we immediately need something warm, comfortable, and very satisfying. Cold nights demand hot bowls, hearty meals and thick gravies which melt the chill. And the best part? You do not need to go out and enjoy them. Your favourite dishes of winter are delivered fresh and hot and ready to eat using apps such as Zomato. The following are the best winter season choices that will help warm, make every day happier and richer.

One of the most basic delights of winter is a bowl of hot, creamy tomato soup. It is the comfort dish of all comfort dishes, and this is because of its smooth texture, strong tomato flavour and subtle seasoning. This soup is accompanied by crunchy croutons or a grilled sandwich and gives a feeling of warmth and nostalgia with every bite. Perfect during cold evenings and when you wish for something simple, comforting and full of home-cooking.

There is nothing that can replace the winter warmth of buttery, creamy, slow-cooked butter chicken. The gravy is thick, and the naan is filled with garlic, which makes us feel like we are at a restaurant during the seasons. Its savoury taste, smoky notes, and fall-off-the-bone chicken nuggets make it a meal that will be re-ordered throughout the season. Good on such luxurious evenings when you feel like having a small bit of extra comfort on your dish.

Pav Bhaji is winter comfort at its most delicious, hot, buttery, spicy, and impossible to pass by. The dense mashed vegetable curry and the soft pav toasted in butter make their flavour-filled experience warm. The aroma of it itself is inviting even on cold evenings. It is ideal to quench hunger and at the same time deliver that home-cooked, street-food flair directly from your favourite kitchen.

The winter classic is the hot stir-fried Hakka noodles loaded with veggies. The wotasteste with the smoked flavour, soft noodles, and the ideal mix of the sauces make it a warm and satisfying snack. Taken in isolation or served with chilli paneer or Manchurian, it is a quick, hot and comforting one that does not weigh you down. The favourite of all ages in winter.

Gajar Ka Halwa is a must in every winter menu. Prepared using slowly cooked carrots, ghee, nuts and milk, this traditional Indian dish is a warm dessert of winter dessert. With every spoonful, it is full of homely sweetness, rich and fragrant. This is the ultimate post-binge meal or midday winter delight, and it brings back memories, comfort and happiness with each warm bite.

Hot momo soup is the most delicious winter street food. This is the best choice on a cold day, fresh, juicy momos in a spicy and flavour-packed broth. The comfort that follows a hot soup is matched with the plushness of the dumplings. Good on the evenings when your hands are numbing and all you need is something to warm your soul, spicy and hot.

Sarson Ka Saag with Makki Roti is a Punjabi winter staple that comes on a plate. The earthy taste, slow-cooked nature, and hint of ghee of the saag make it so satisfying. This is a dish that is accompanied by soft makki roti, and the dish is as affectionate as winter. It is nutritious, home-cooked and ideal on those days when one desires something that is genuine and nutritious.



The most delicious winter friend is a cup of hot chocolate with lots of cream and sugar in it. With every drink, it is warm, luxurious and comforting. It will immediately make you feel better and warm you up - just like marshmallows do, but without any of those. Ideal when you want something late at night, when it is time for a film or when you just need to go somewhere warm and cozy. Here, winter joy has well begun.

Winter is the season of comfort and warm and flavour-packed intake. It is either hearty curries, comforting soup, nostalgic desserts, or warm drinks, but regardless of the season, these eight dishes will make the cold weather seem like a miracle. They are all pleasing in their own way, some creamy, some spicy, some sweet, all very good. And the best part? You need not go out and grab any one of them. Through Zomato, your preferred winter dishes are delivered to your door, hot and fresh and ready to be eaten. And therefore this season, cover yourself with a blanket, sit back and enjoy good food to warm you up.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.