Indulge in Creamy Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken, or Murgh Makhani, is one of the most famous Indian cuisines, which is famous because of its creamy and buttery tomato gravy and tender marinated chicken. This dish is available in the best-rated restaurants on Zomato and contains the flavor of the North Indian comfort food. The smooth texture, the mild spice, and the perfect balance of flavours make it a classic and perfect dish one would want when craving something rich, aromatic, and delicious, offering warmth, satisfaction, and a truly indulgent dining experience that leaves you wanting more every single time.

The most popular one is the one that has sweet chicken pieces, cooked in tomato and butter gravy, and topped with cream to give it richness. It is universally likable due to its spicy mildness and equal appeal. Each bite melts in your mouth with a balance of tangy tomatoes and velvety butter.

This one incorporates tandoor chicken, which is smoked and has a charred smell. The roasted texture, combined with creamy gravy that is creamy makes the meal experience memorable. Infused with the deep, smoky flavor from the tandoor, the chicken retains a juicy texture inside.

A lower-calorie and healthier alternative, which replaces cream with yogurt without compromising the buttery flavor. The ideal choice when one wants to have a guilt-free version of the classic dish. Indulge in your favorite dish without having to compromise on your health. Perfect for fitness lovers who crave authentic flavors without extra fat or heavy cream indulgence.

Laced with garam masala, red chili, and kasuri methi, this hot take is filled with Punjabi flavours. The luscious gravy is full of strong spice and impossible cordiality. Everybody’s favorite go-to dish. Every spoonful bursts with bold Punjabi masalas and aromatic herbs.

Cream is substituted by ground cashews in this type, which makes the gravy thick and nutty. It is slightly sweet, fragrant, and opulent - a delight to those who like very fat curries. Spicy yet creamy perfect dish to indulge in if you have less spice tolerance.

This country and open country-style dish is a slow-roasted chicken dish with smoked butter and spices. It is the perfect comfort food for travelers and food lovers. A desi twist that everybody loves makes you remember your love for authentic desi butter chicken.

Butter Chicken is a meal that will never go out of fashion, and Zomato takes it one step nearer to your table, serving the highest-rated restaurants and their authentic version of it. The different ones, smoky and spicy, nutty and creamy, all of them are a delight in their own right without losing anything to the original. You could be celebrating the night or some time together., Butter Chicken has always been the perfect comfort food, made with Indian food genius that is now only a Zomato order away. Try your favourite butter chicken with a new or old authentic twist with unbeatable taste.

