Nothing beats the joy of tearing into a hot, buttery paratha on a slow, sleepy day. Light, creamy and full of flavours, these flat breads are enjoyed in India as a breakfast meal, lunch, or dinner. Using apps such as Zomato, it is possible to have hot and freshly prepared parathas in your favourite restaurants and never leave home. Whether it is traditional aloo or gobi, paneer or some bizarre fusion stuff, one will find a matching paratha to their desire. We shall discuss the types, which will not only keep you warm but also fill your stomach with ease.

Aloo paratha is a traditional one that is stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes; thus, it is warm and satisfying. It has been served with butter, curd or pickle and is soft, flavourful and a good breakfast or lazy lunch. It is a staple food and is prepared in a homestyle, which makes it a favourite comfort food.

Paneer paratha is made of plain soft flatbread filled with paneer, which is spiced and crumbled. It is slightly corny, high on protein, and so comforting to taste. It is ideal in the winter mornings or quick dinner times since it satisfies the craving, and it is wholesome and full of energy.

Gobi paratha is a spiced, grated cauliflower stuffing, which provides a delicious, fibrous choice. Its crunchy filling with the soft and layered dough renders it a homely delight. Best is served with butter, pickle or plain yoghurt dip to a warming, very satisfying meal.

Methi paratha is made using fresh leaves of fenugreek, and this presents a faint bite of spice. It is light and delicious, fragrant and healthy, and it is ideal as a light lunch or breakfast. Its distinct smell and relaxing flavour make it a definite favourite with home cooking.

Fusion favourites include cheese corn paratha. Every bite is hedonistic and well-balanced with sweet corn and sticky cheese. It is perfect for the taste of children, fans of snacks, and people who want to have a warm and comfortable meal at home due to the combination of flavours and soft flatbread.

Keema paratha is filled with minced meat with spices and makes a filling and fulfilling taste. It is rich, hearty, and ffillingnand it is ideal as lunch or dinner. Serve with chutney or raita to add taste and to have a restaurant-like taste at home.

This is a type of paratha that is mixed with chopped vegetables and aromatic spices. It is guilt-free and hedonistic, tender, colourful, and loaded with flavours. Perfectly suitable for the person who is interested in a healthy and nutritious meal capable of satisfying the stomach and the heart.

Onion paratha is plain but simply irresistible and delicious. It's sweet and flavourful with onions, and soft layered dough, making it a winter all-time favourite. With butter or curd, it is simple to have it at any time of the day.

The parathas are not only about food, but they are also warmth, comfort, and a recollection of homemade food. You like the traditional aloo, the corny, or the hot keem; both options provide their own pleasure and fulfilment. Zomato has made it possible to have fresh and hot parathas in your favourite restaurants with ease. The flaky, soft and flavourful flatbreads are ideal on lazy days, warm evenings or a fast breakfast. No need to go out the next time you feel like having a warm, tasty meal, just place your order in my favourite parathas and enjoy your soul-satisfying meal at home.

