LED & Scented Candles to Brighten Your Home

LED and scented candles are the perfect safe, stylish and calming ambience solution. Whether you're decorating for Diwali, setting the mood for a cozy evening, or just upgrading your everyday home décor, our favorite candle picks bring beauty and relaxation into your space. These sets of candles feature realistic flameless tealights and calming scented glass jars.And the best part? Now’s the perfect time to grab these must-have decor pieces.

Enhance your atmosphere with the grey flameless tea light from Pure Home and Living. With realistic flickering effect which gives a warm, inviting glow without the smoke or mess of a traditional real candle. The grey finish gives a modern feel, perfect for bedrooms, pooja corners or for the dinner table, where simplicity and elegance meets.

Key Features:

Realistic flickering flame effect.

Classy grey finish to suit modern decor.

A safe alternative to real candle flames

Battery operated and reusable

This candle comes as a single piece, which may not be cost-effective.

Flameless 3-pack LED tea light candle set offers a fabulous form of candlelight relaxation without the fire hazard. With warm beige color and soft, gentle flicker, these battery-operated tea lights magically add ambiance to your evenings and offer a calming way. Great for events, relaxing bedtime, or soothing spiritual corners needing a touch of warm sparkle.

Key Features:

Set of 3 flameless tea light.

Beige color goes with any theme.

Long-lasting battery life.

Can be reused for multiple events

No scent.

Have you ever had or seen a candle that smells as beautiful as it looks? EarthCraft's 6-pack glass pillar candle set combines decorative embellishment with soft, aromatic scents. Perfect for bedrooms, bathrooms or spiritual corners, beautifully classic glass pillars provide an uplifting fragrance release to enhance your space and mood. A set that will cause you to experience style, scent and serenity for decorative purposes.

Key Features:

Set of 6 scented pillar candles.

Packaged in elegant glass container.

Soft, soothing aroma that lasts.

Perfect for cozy spa-like ambiance.

No reuse after wax burns out.

Enhance your home with some cheerful glow with CraftVatika's 6-piece yellow LED tealight candle set. These tealights are completely flameless and smokeless, making them great for families, kids' rooms, and holiday decorations, adding positivity and charm without compromising safety or decor style.

Key Features

Set of 6 bright yellow LED tealights.

Completely flameless and smokeless to relieve worry.

Battery-operated and reusable.

Compact and child safe.

Fixed colour, no multi colour theme.

This collection comprising three sets of LED tea lights and one set of conventional scented pillar candles.Crucially, these decorative and gifting items are for every occasion. Therefore, these specific products are not only essential items for specific occations and décor but are currently available to shoppers at highly discounted prices.

