Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Budget Smartphones Under ₹20,000

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is here, bringing some of the season's hottest deals on a wide range of gadgets, especially smartphones. For those looking to upgrade without burning a hole in their pocket, this is the perfect time to grab the best budget smartphones under ₹20,000. Whether you want a device with a powerful processor, excellent camera, long-lasting battery, or sleek design, there’s something for everyone in this sale. We’ve rounded up the top smartphone picks that offer the best value for money, so you can make a smart choice and enjoy massive savings this summer.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is a powerhouse budget smartphone designed for users who want premium features without a premium price. Packed with the robust Exynos 1380 processor and supported by a vapour cooling chamber, it delivers smooth multitasking and gaming performance.

Key Features

Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ (1080 x 2340), 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

Processor: Exynos 1380, Octa-core (2.4GHz, 2GHz) with vapour cooling

Operating System: Android 14 with One UI 6.1

RAM / Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Battery: 6000mAh, 25W fast charging (charger not included)

Camera: A 2MP macro camera is basic and may not impress photography enthusiasts

The Redmi Note 14 5G in Phantom Purple is a feature-packed midrange smartphone designed to deliver flagship-like performance at a budget-friendly price. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra 5G processor, this device ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and streaming.

Key Features

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2400), ultra-narrow bezels, 120Hz refresh, 2100 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra 5G, 6nm octa-core, up to 2.5GHz

RAM / Storage: 8GB RAM + up to 8GB virtual RAM, 256GB storage

Operating System: Android 14 with Xiaomi HyperOS

Water Resistance: No official IP rating for water/dust resistance

The iQOO Z10x 5G is designed for power users seeking cutting-edge performance and durability on a budget. Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor built on a power-efficient 4nm process, it delivers an impressive AnTuTu score of 728K+, making it one of the fastest in its class.

Key Features

Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ screen, 120Hz refresh rate, eye-care certified, excellent sunlight visibility

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300, 4nm octa-core, up to 2.5GHz

RAM / Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage (256GB variant also available)

Operating System: Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15

Camera: No ultra-wide or macro camera (single rear sensor only)

The realme Narzo 80x 5G in Sunlit Gold is a feature-packed phone designed for users who need power, durability, and style at an affordable price. It’s powered by the Dimensity 6400 5G chipset, delivering smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and streaming. With a 6000mAh battery and 45W fast charging, you get all-day use with minimal downtime.

Key Features

Display: 6.67-inch (16.94cm) FHD+ screen, 120Hz refresh rate, eye comfort certified

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G chipset

RAM / Storage: 6GB physical RAM + up to 10GB virtual RAM, 128GB storage

Durability: IP69-rated waterproof, military-grade durability, Rain Touch support, SonicWave water ejection

Battery: A Large battery adds weight, making it slightly bulky.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone without overspending. With impressive deals on models like the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G, iQOO Z10x 5G, and realme Narzo 80x 5G, there’s something for every need and preference. Whether you prioritize a stunning display, powerful performance, long-lasting battery, or rugged durability, these budget smartphones deliver excellent value under ₹20,000. Take advantage of this sale to grab the best device for your lifestyle and enjoy the latest features without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on these fantastic summer savings.

