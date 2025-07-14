Best Smartphones Under ₹10,000 to Grab This Amazon Prime Day
Want a feature-packed phone under ₹10,000? Here are 4 affordable smartphones that offer 5G speed, smooth displays, strong cameras, and big batteries. Grab them now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 12–14)!
If you’ve been itching for a new phone but your wallet’s on life support, now’s the sweet spot. Scoring a solid smartphone under ₹10,000? Totally doable right now. Here is a list of 4 smartphones with 5G, buttery-smooth 120Hz screens, chunky batteries that won’t quit halfway through your doomscrolling, plus those AI cameras everyone’s obsessed with. Perfect for someone who spends hours on screen, You can buy these at unexpected prices at Amazon’s Prime Day Sale from July 12th to 14th.
Acer Super ZX 5G
Image Source - Amazon.in
The Acer Super ZX 5G offers a smooth and snappy user experience. This phone redefines entry-level 5G performance with a slim and sleek look.
Key Features:
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor
- 120Hz Full HD+ Display for ultra-smooth visuals
- Sony 64MP AI Camera for crisp photography
- 5000mAh battery in a slim body
- 128GB storage with 4GB RAM
- But it doesn’t have an expandable storage slot
itel ZENO 10
Image Source - Amazon.in
For users seeking expandable RAM and a useful performance, the itel ZENO 10 is a fashionable choice. Its memory fusion technology provides up to 8 GB of RAM, so you can more effectively multitask in an affordable handset.
Key Features:
- Up to 8GB RAM with Memory Fusion
- 6.6” HD+ immersive display with Dynamic Bar
- Octa-core processor for daily performance
- 5000mAh battery for long use
- Dual 8MP AI camera
- Lacks fast charging support, so full charging may take time.
Lava Storm Lite 5G
Image Source - Amazon.in
The Lava Storm Lite 5G is ‘Made in India’ and comes with the all-new Dimensity 6400 processor. It’s IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance and sports a 50MP AI camera, making it a rugged but cool performer at the given price.
Key Features:
- India’s first Dimensity 6400 processor
- Smooth scrolling and 120Hz refresh rate
- Splash proof (IP64 rated) dust cover is included
- 50MP AI Camera with sharp details
- Supports all 5G bands
- It has only 64GB of storage.
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G
Image Source - Amazon.in
The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is a device meant for power users on the cheap. This phone will perform smoothly, and for a long time. It is IP64 rated and military-grade rugged, so it is perfect for students and outdoor enthusiasts.
Key Features:
- 6000mAh battery for power users
- Dimensity 6300 5G processor
- Military-grade shock resistance
- IP64 water & dust resistance
- 128GB storage with 4GB RAM
- The phone might be a little hefty because of the massive battery.
Long gone are the days when budget phones equated to second-rate specifications. These below 10000 smartphones support 5G, high refresh rate displays, capable processor, and big battery life that’s all good for gaming, video streaming, photography and everyday use. All the phones in this list bring something unique to the table be it AI-enhanced cameras, durable design, or long RAM. The Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 12 14) is on and this is as good an occasion as any to get the next phone at an incredibly cheap rate. Act today and get a better mobile experience with no hurdling of 10K!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
