Best Smartphones Under ₹10,000 to Grab This Amazon Prime Day

If you’ve been itching for a new phone but your wallet’s on life support, now’s the sweet spot. Scoring a solid smartphone under ₹10,000? Totally doable right now. Here is a list of 4 smartphones with 5G, buttery-smooth 120Hz screens, chunky batteries that won’t quit halfway through your doomscrolling, plus those AI cameras everyone’s obsessed with. Perfect for someone who spends hours on screen, You can buy these at unexpected prices at Amazon’s Prime Day Sale from July 12th to 14th.

Image Source - Amazon.in



Order Now

The Acer Super ZX 5G offers a smooth and snappy user experience. This phone redefines entry-level 5G performance with a slim and sleek look.

Key Features:

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor

120Hz Full HD+ Display for ultra-smooth visuals

Sony 64MP AI Camera for crisp photography

5000mAh battery in a slim body

128GB storage with 4GB RAM

But it doesn’t have an expandable storage slot

Image Source - Amazon.in



Order Now

For users seeking expandable RAM and a useful performance, the itel ZENO 10 is a fashionable choice. Its memory fusion technology provides up to 8 GB of RAM, so you can more effectively multitask in an affordable handset.

Key Features:

Up to 8GB RAM with Memory Fusion

6.6” HD+ immersive display with Dynamic Bar

Octa-core processor for daily performance

5000mAh battery for long use

Dual 8MP AI camera

Lacks fast charging support, so full charging may take time.

Image Source - Amazon.in



Order Now

The Lava Storm Lite 5G is ‘Made in India’ and comes with the all-new Dimensity 6400 processor. It’s IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance and sports a 50MP AI camera, making it a rugged but cool performer at the given price.

Key Features:

India’s first Dimensity 6400 processor

Smooth scrolling and 120Hz refresh rate

Splash proof (IP64 rated) dust cover is included

50MP AI Camera with sharp details

Supports all 5G bands

It has only 64GB of storage.

Image Source - Amazon.in



Order Now

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is a device meant for power users on the cheap. This phone will perform smoothly, and for a long time. It is IP64 rated and military-grade rugged, so it is perfect for students and outdoor enthusiasts.

Key Features:

6000mAh battery for power users

Dimensity 6300 5G processor

Military-grade shock resistance

IP64 water & dust resistance

128GB storage with 4GB RAM

The phone might be a little hefty because of the massive battery.

Long gone are the days when budget phones equated to second-rate specifications. These below 10000 smartphones support 5G, high refresh rate displays, capable processor, and big battery life that’s all good for gaming, video streaming, photography and everyday use. All the phones in this list bring something unique to the table be it AI-enhanced cameras, durable design, or long RAM. The Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 12 14) is on and this is as good an occasion as any to get the next phone at an incredibly cheap rate. Act today and get a better mobile experience with no hurdling of 10K!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.