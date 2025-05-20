Must-Buy Kitchen Chimneys for a Smoke-Free Cooking Experience

A kitchen chimney is a vital appliance for modern homes, designed to eliminate smoke, grease, and cooking odors effectively. It helps maintain a clean, fresh, and odor-free kitchen environment. Flipkart offers a diverse collection of chimneys with features like auto-clean technology, powerful suction, and sleek designs. Whether you cook occasionally or daily, a chimney from Flipkart enhances your kitchen’s hygiene and aesthetic appeal effortlessly.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

This pyramid-style chimney is built for efficiency and designed to suit Indian kitchens. It combines a durable 3-layer baffle filter with a powerful 1000 CMH suction capacity, ensuring effective removal of smoke and grease. Its low-noise motor supports peaceful cooking without distractions, while its sleek finish adds elegance.

Key features:

3-layer baffle filter enhances oil and smoke separation for cleaner air

Powerful 1000 CMH suction easily handles Indian-style cooking fumes

Low-noise operation makes for a peaceful kitchen environment

Compact pyramid design fits neatly in smaller modular kitchens

Basic model with manual cleaning and limited smart features

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Designed for modern kitchens, this chimney offers top-notch performance with its curved glass body and intelligent filterless system. With advanced features like motion sensor control and high suction power, it is perfect for heavy-duty, high-oil cooking environments, while the touch panel ensures effortless operation.

Key features:

Filterless design reduces maintenance while ensuring high airflow

1350 CMH suction tackles intense cooking fumes effortlessly

Motion sensor and touch control for intuitive operation

10-year motor warranty ensures lasting performance

Larger 90 cm width may not suit compact kitchens

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Glen Kara chimney combines smart features with modern looks. Its powerful suction and filterless design make it ideal for demanding cooking. Auto-clean and gesture control reduce effort, while the angular glass adds sophistication, making it a suitable centerpiece in stylish kitchens.

Key features:

Auto-clean technology helps maintain consistent suction performance

1200 CMH suction handles frying and spicy cooking with ease

Gesture and touch control panel adds convenience and elegance

Filterless system ensures quiet and efficient operation

Glass design requires careful handling to avoid surface scratches

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

A solid entry-level option for light users, the Ruwa Viva chimney features a modest 800 CMH suction and a minimalist design. Its basic operation is well-suited to small kitchens or those who don’t cook with excessive oil and spices, offering essential performance at a good price.

Key features:

800 CMH suction suitable for basic cooking styles

Wall-mounted design saves counter space and offers easy installation

Ideal for compact kitchens and low oil/fume cooking

Sleek black body blends with various kitchen décors

Lacks advanced features like auto-clean or motion sensing

Installing a chimney in your kitchen ensures better air circulation and reduces the buildup of oil and soot on walls and cabinets. Flipkart provides a wide variety of chimneys suited for Indian cooking needs, from wall-mounted to island models. With user-friendly features and stylish finishes, Flipkart’s range helps you maintain cleanliness while adding a modern touch to your kitchen. It’s an investment in both functionality and form.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.