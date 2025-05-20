Must-Buy Kitchen Chimneys for a Smoke-Free Cooking Experience
A chimney improves kitchen air quality by removing smoke and odors. It supports a cleaner cooking environment, prevents grease buildup, and adds a stylish, functional element to your kitchen setup.
A kitchen chimney is a vital appliance for modern homes, designed to eliminate smoke, grease, and cooking odors effectively. It helps maintain a clean, fresh, and odor-free kitchen environment. Flipkart offers a diverse collection of chimneys with features like auto-clean technology, powerful suction, and sleek designs. Whether you cook occasionally or daily, a chimney from Flipkart enhances your kitchen’s hygiene and aesthetic appeal effortlessly.
Faber Hood Pluto PB BF BK 60 Chimney
This pyramid-style chimney is built for efficiency and designed to suit Indian kitchens. It combines a durable 3-layer baffle filter with a powerful 1000 CMH suction capacity, ensuring effective removal of smoke and grease. Its low-noise motor supports peaceful cooking without distractions, while its sleek finish adds elegance.
Key features:
- 3-layer baffle filter enhances oil and smoke separation for cleaner air
- Powerful 1000 CMH suction easily handles Indian-style cooking fumes
- Low-noise operation makes for a peaceful kitchen environment
- Compact pyramid design fits neatly in smaller modular kitchens
- Basic model with manual cleaning and limited smart features
Hindware Ripple 90 IN Chimney
Designed for modern kitchens, this chimney offers top-notch performance with its curved glass body and intelligent filterless system. With advanced features like motion sensor control and high suction power, it is perfect for heavy-duty, high-oil cooking environments, while the touch panel ensures effortless operation.
Key features:
- Filterless design reduces maintenance while ensuring high airflow
- 1350 CMH suction tackles intense cooking fumes effortlessly
- Motion sensor and touch control for intuitive operation
- 10-year motor warranty ensures lasting performance
- Larger 90 cm width may not suit compact kitchens
Glen Kara 60 cm Chimney
The Glen Kara chimney combines smart features with modern looks. Its powerful suction and filterless design make it ideal for demanding cooking. Auto-clean and gesture control reduce effort, while the angular glass adds sophistication, making it a suitable centerpiece in stylish kitchens.
Key features:
- Auto-clean technology helps maintain consistent suction performance
- 1200 CMH suction handles frying and spicy cooking with ease
- Gesture and touch control panel adds convenience and elegance
- Filterless system ensures quiet and efficient operation
- Glass design requires careful handling to avoid surface scratches
Ruwa Viva 60 Black Chimney
A solid entry-level option for light users, the Ruwa Viva chimney features a modest 800 CMH suction and a minimalist design. Its basic operation is well-suited to small kitchens or those who don’t cook with excessive oil and spices, offering essential performance at a good price.
Key features:
- 800 CMH suction suitable for basic cooking styles
- Wall-mounted design saves counter space and offers easy installation
- Ideal for compact kitchens and low oil/fume cooking
- Sleek black body blends with various kitchen décors
- Lacks advanced features like auto-clean or motion sensing
Installing a chimney in your kitchen ensures better air circulation and reduces the buildup of oil and soot on walls and cabinets. Flipkart provides a wide variety of chimneys suited for Indian cooking needs, from wall-mounted to island models. With user-friendly features and stylish finishes, Flipkart’s range helps you maintain cleanliness while adding a modern touch to your kitchen. It’s an investment in both functionality and form.
