Myntra Birthday Blast: Best Wall Shelves for a Trendy Home

A well-designed wall shelf is not just about style—it brings in personality to your living room. Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale (March 1 to March 11) has some of the most modern, rustic, and minimalist wall shelves in town to suit any home décor. Whether you need wooden shelves, corner shelves, or multipack wall shelves, we have the best for you.

1. ExclusiveLane Green & Brown Wooden Wall Shelves

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For a wooden and artistic touch, ExclusiveLane Hexagon Wall Shelves are an excellent feature in any modern home. With an abstract hexagonal shape, these wooden shelves add a quaint, vintage appearance to your walls.

Key Features:

Material: Constructed from high-quality wood for strength.

Design: Hexagonal abstract design with a green and brown rustic color.

Storage: In a three-shelf set of different sizes.

Size: Large (29.4cm x 8.3cm x 25.6cm), Medium (24.3cm x 8.3cm x 21.5cm), Small (20cm x 8.3cm x 17.5cm).

Care: Easy to clean with a slightly damp cloth.

Note: Not ideal for heavy storage as it is more of a decoration.

2. Savya Home Brown Wooden Wall Shelf

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For those who love vintage wooden wall shelves, the Savya Home Brown Wall Shelf is ideal. With its simple yet classic appearance, it is ready to use for both storage and decor.

Key Features:

Material: Durable solid wood build for maximum longevity.

Design: Sleek minimalist brown wood finish, perfect for any room's interior.

Size: Dimensions in packaging: 40cm x 20cm x 18cm.

Storage: Multi-functional design, perfect for books, decorations, or random items.

Care: Clean with a soft cloth to wipe away dust.

Note: Low weight bearing capacity, therefore not ideal for heavy objects.

3. Devansh Brown MDF Corner Wall Shelf (Set of 5)

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For the individual who needs a stylish and space-saving storage unit, then the Devansh Corner Wall Shelf Set is an ideal choice. The 5-tier corner shelf offers plenty of space without occupying much space.

Key Features:

Material: Constructed from MDF wood, which is durable and smooth.

Design: Brown in color with a modern corner shelf design.

Size: Height: 1.25m, Width: 20cm, Depth: 20cm.

Storage: 5 shelves, ideal for displaying decorative items.

Care: Easy to clean with a dry cloth.

Note: MDF material is not as durable as solid wood for heavy objects.

4. Home Sparkle Brown 4-Piece MDF Basic Wall Shelf

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For the individual who likes a multi-use shelving system, Home Sparkle 4-Piece Wall Shelf Set provides various sizes to suit your storage requirements.

Key Features:

Material: Constructed of MDF, for a smooth and contemporary appearance.

Design: Simple brown color that can easily be added to any decor.

Size & Storage: Four different-sized shelves:

Care: Wipe clean with dry cloth for hygiene.

Note: Not water-resistant, thus extra care must be exercised in humid conditions.

With Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale offering incredible discounts from 1st to 11th March, you can now obtain a fashionable wall shelf at the best bargain price. These amazing deals shall not slip you by—dress up your domestic space today!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.