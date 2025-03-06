Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Best Stylish & Affordable Wall Clocks

Myntra Birthday Blast: Top Wall Clocks for a Chic HomeA chic-designed wall clock does not only show time—it adds sophistication to your home. Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale(March 1 to March 11) features an impressive range of chic, sophisticated, and high-end clocks at pocket-friendly prices.

1. Nautica Navy Blue & Silver Toned Contemporary Analogue Round Shaped Wall Clock

For a contemporary and stylish appearance, the Nautica Navy Blue & Silver Toned Wall Clock is the ideal choice. It comes with a modern style that would perfectly fit any modern interior, making it a wonderful addition to bedrooms, living rooms, or offices.

Key Features:

Durable Material: Long-lasting plastic constructed with reflective navy blue and silver-toned finish.

Classic Appearance: Solid design in round shape for a classic appearance.

Easy to Clean: Wipe with a dry, clean cloth to minimize dust.

Small Size: 30cm x 30cm x 4cm, for a functional decoration that will accompany you.

Note: Plastic material may be inferior to metal or wood.

2. OLIVE TREE Copper-Toned & Beige Modern Wall Clock

If you prefer a combination of vintage and modern looks, then the OLIVE TREE Copper-Toned & Beige Wall Clock is your ideal choice. Hand-painted finish not only makes this wall clock functional but also a work of art.

Key Features:

Classic Copper-Toned & Beige Color: Suitable for any interior design.

Lightweight & Long-Lasting: Production has utilized good-quality plastic to ensure it lasts for long periods.

Ideal Gift Option: Elegant and sophisticated, perfect to be given as a gift.

Note: Hand-painted design may be handled with care not to get damaged.

3. Ajanta Brown & White Textured Round Analogue Wall Clock

For the textured and glass lovers, Ajanta Brown & White Wall Clock is a premium choice. Made from plastic and glass, it is both robust and attractive.

Key Features:

Textured Brown & White Finish: Provides ultra-contemporary but timeless appearance to interiors.

Perfect Size: 36 cm x 36 cm, perfect to create a remarkable impression.

Modern Theme: Ideal for new residential and business buildings.

Note: Glass face may need wiping from time to time to keep dust from forming.

4. RANDOM Brown Round Printed 30.48 cm Analogue Wall Clock

Alternatively, if printed designs are more to your taste, the RANDOM Brown Printed Wall Clock adds an interesting and sophisticated touch to your decor. This is ideal for someone who is used to the traditional type in nature.

Key Features:

Printed Design: Sleek and attractive design to go with the dcor.

Lightweight Durable Construction: Slight yet tough construction.

Portable & Functional: 30.48 cm height and width, 5.08 cm deep.

Dirt-Resistant: Dry-cleaning cloth only to avoid dusting.

Note: Printed designs can be a wrong fit with home decor designs done in minimalists' styles.

