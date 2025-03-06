Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Best Stylish & Trendy Handbags

A handbag not only adds that extra pretty element to your style—it enhances elegance and minimalism to your everyday appearance too. Myntra Birthday Blast Sale has categorized, quilted, and sling handbags with the latest designs at low prices. If you're into sling bags, shoulder bags, or quilted bags, we've shortlisted the cream of the crop that will suit your taste.

1. Lino Perros Geometric Textured Structured Shoulder Bag with Quilted Detail

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

To round out a stylish and elegant ensemble, the Lino Perros Shoulder Bag is an absolute necessity. Its quilted construction and geometric pattern impart an established design suitable for everyday use and black-tie events.

Key Features:

Material: Made of synthetic leather, delivering style and durability.

Closure: Push lock closure for keeping your possessions secure.

Handles: With one adjustable chain handle for style sophistication.

Size: Height: 18 cm, Width: 23 cm, Depth: 9 cm.

Note: Tablet sleeve not available reduces storage capacity.

2. Allen Solly Half Moon Sling Bag

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Just right for the person who favors a clean, simple appearance, the Allen Solly Half Moon Sling Bag is the one to go for. Its color is black, and its raised appearance provides a very utilitarian appearance, best suited for use on a day-to-day basis.

Key Features:

Material: Durable PU leather.

Design: Slim half-moon design, suitable for daily wear.

Storage: 1 interior pocket, 1 exterior pocket, 2 interior pockets, and 3 card slots.

Strap: Sling strap with adjustable convenience for convenient carrying.

Size: Height: 15 cm, Width: 21 cm | Depth: 7.5 cm.

Note: Lower capacity, hence unsuitable for bulky essentials carrying.

3. Van Heusen Structured Sling Bag

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For a current, fashion-forward style, the Van Heusen Structured Sling Bag is an excellent option. Its durable black finish and structured style make it perfect to use in any circumstance.

Key Features:

Material: PU leather build, offering excellent finish.

Design: Stylish, structured design, suitable for daily as well as semi-formal use.

Storage: 1 large pocket and 2 inner pockets to keep things.

Closure: Button fastening for easy wear.

Strap: Non-removable style sling strap.

Note: Non-removable strap restricts personalization.

4. MIRAGGIO PU Structured Quilted Shoulder Bag

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For fashion handbag enthusiasts who love statement handbags, the MIRAGGIO Quilted Shoulder Bag in red is a fashion statement. With textured solid finish and structured design and stylish yet practical, it's an ideal accessory.

Key Features:

Material: PU leather makes it long-lasting.

Design: Red quilted finish to provide a premium look.

Storage: 1 big pocket and 1 inner pocket for storing essentials within reach.

Handles: Two sturdy handles to provide easy grip.

Size: Height: 12 cm, Width: 21 cm, Depth: 6.5 cm.

Note: Not waterproof, thus extra care needs to be taken on rainy days.

With Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale giving you whopper discounts from March 1 to March 11, now is the ideal time to choose a style-vogue handbag at rates that you simply cannot deny. From structured and sling to quilted and sleek ones, there is a handbag that you can match to every one of your styles.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.