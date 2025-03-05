Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Up to 70% Off on Beautiful Flower Vases

Want to provide your home decor with a stylish touch with trendy flower vases? Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (1st March to 11th March) has begun with astonishing deals of up to 70% off on home decor items! Choose from ceramic or gold upgrades, and we have selected the finest vases for you. Have a look at these gorgeous pieces and avail them at the best deals before the sale ends!

1. BEHOMA Small & Large Set of 2 Golden Slim Cone Flower Vase

Add a touch of glamour and elegance to the interior of your home with these two golden slim cone vases by BEHOMA. The tall, slim look is elegant and perfect for houses with a touch of modernity.

Key Features:

Premium Metal Construction – Strong and sturdy with shiny golden finish.

Modern Design – Sleek and elegant, ideal for living rooms and offices.

Ideal for Artificial or Dried Flowers – Beautiful with contemporary and bold flower arrangements.

Set of Two – Offers both small and large to enable various styling options.

Note – Not suitable for fresh flowers since it lacks a water-resistant lining.

2. The Decor Lane Off White Solid Ceramic Vase

This classic and vintage The Decor Lane off-white ceramic vase is the ultimate choice for every home décor. With its elegant minimalist style, it looks wonderful in every kind of decoration style, whether boho, modern, or vintage.

Key Features:

Superb Ceramic – Made with heavy-duty premium-quality ceramic material.

Extremely Versatile Design – Accommodates both artificial and fresh flowers.

Complementing Neutral Tone – Off-white hue pairs perfectly with any interior design.

Ergonomic Perfect Size – Works wonders for top-of-the-table decor, shelf styling, and centerpiece displays.

Note – The simple design may not suit those who like the vases with patterned or textured designs.

3. ExclusiveLane White 2 Pieces Textured Ceramic Flower Vases

Adore something with a textured and classy finish? The ExclusiveLane White Textured Ceramic Vases are available in a duo, with a combination of traditional touch and modern feel.

Key Features:

Handcrafted Textured Finish – Individual artful personality with a textured finish.

High-Quality Ceramic – Strong and long-lasting build.

Ideal for More than One Room – Adorns living rooms, offices, and bedrooms.

Pair of Two – Contains large and small vases to provide an equal appearance.

Note – The irregular outer surface may be more difficult to clean than smooth ceramic flower vases.

4. TIED RIBBONS Off White & Brown 2 Pcs Colourblocked Ceramic Flower Vase

For a combination of rustic and contemporary feelings, the TIED RIBBONS Colourblocked Ceramic Vases are ideal. The off-white and brown color gives a warm and inviting touch to your home furnishings.

Key Features:

Sophisticated Colorblock Design – A great combination of contemporary and rustic looks.

Strong Ceramic Material – Provides long-term quality and durability.

Flexible Placement – Suitable for centerpieces, shelves, or as focal pieces.

Set of Two – Wonderful to use collectively or individually.

Note – The color scheme might not complement every home decorating theme.

These gorgeous flower vases are a must for all home decor lovers! During Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale from 1st March to 11th March, you can buy them at incredible prices of up to 70% discount on home decor. Don't let this opportunity pass to give your interiors a complete new look with stylish and classy vases!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.