4 Affordable Lip Glosses Under ₹800 That Shine Without the Stickiness

Price: ₹599 (approx.)

Key Ingredient: Hyaluronic Acid

Finish: Glossy with a subtle tint

Best For: Plump-looking, hydrated lips with a natural sheen

Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss is a fan favorite for good reason. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this gloss doubles as a lip treatment, hydrating and smoothing lips while adding a beautiful shine. The formula is impressively non-sticky, making it comfortable for long wear. Its wide applicator allows for quick, even application, and the sheer tint adds a healthy glow to the lips without overpowering your look. This gloss is especially great for layering—wear it alone for a glossy, natural pout or pair it with a lipstick for added depth.

Pros:

Hydrating, thanks to hyaluronic acid

Smooth, non-sticky texture

Enhances natural lip shape with a plumping effect

Chic, minimalist packaging

Cons:

Color payoff is sheer, not suitable if you want bold pigment

Wears off with eating or drinking, but fades gracefully

Price: ₹499 (approx.)

Key Ingredients: Almond Oil, Jojoba Oil

Finish: Glossy oil with soft tint

Best For: Nourishing shine and subtle color, ideal for dry lips

Lakme’s 9to5 Overtime Shine Lip Oil Gloss blends the benefits of a lip treatment and a gloss. Infused with nourishing oils like almond and jojoba, it keeps lips soft and moisturized throughout the day. The gloss has a lightweight, slick texture that feels more like a lip oil than a traditional gloss, making it ideal for those who want care and color in one step. The tint is soft and natural, perfect for daily wear or minimal makeup looks. It also works beautifully as a top layer over matte lipstick to add a dewy finish.

Pros:

Deeply moisturizing with natural oils

Lightweight, oil-based texture

Subtle color with a healthy shine

Ideal for dry, chapped lips

Cons:

Lower staying power (2–3 hours)

Needs frequent reapplication for shine

Price: ₹799

Key Ingredient: Vitamin E

Finish: High-shine, long-lasting gloss

Best For: Gloss lovers who want bold shine without constant touch-ups

SUGAR’s Partner In Shine is a bold step forward for lip gloss innovation. Unlike most glosses, this one is transferproof—yes, truly! It delivers a lacquer-like shine that stays put, even through light meals and drinks. The formula is enriched with Vitamin E to nourish and protect lips, offering both performance and care. Available in a range of shades from nude to berry, it’s a great option if you want something more than a sheer gloss but not as heavy as a liquid lipstick. The pigmentation is strong, and the finish looks sleek without feeling sticky.

Pros:

Transferproof formula

Rich color payoff

Long-lasting gloss finish

Enriched with Vitamin E for added care

Cons:

Slightly thicker texture than others on this list

Requires precise application, especially with darker shades

Price: ₹550 (approx.)

Key Ingredients: Fruit Oils, Vitamin Derivatives

Finish: Glossy tint with a lightweight oil feel

Best For: A long-lasting tint with a juicy, natural shine

K-beauty favorite ETUDE offers the Dear Darling Oil Tint as a hybrid between a lip stain and a gloss. The texture is fluid and oil-like, allowing it to glide effortlessly over lips. While the shine fades after a few hours, what remains is a natural-looking stain that lasts throughout the day.

This product is perfect for those who love a low-maintenance routine. The tint adjusts slightly with your lip tone, offering a personalized flush of color. The fruity scent and compact packaging make it a favorite among younger users and K-beauty fans.

Pros:

Leaves behind a natural-looking stain

Lightweight oil formula feels barely there

Long-wearing tint after gloss fades

Affordable and easy to carry

Cons:

Glossy shine wears off in a few hours

Color selection is limited to pinks and corals

Lip gloss has come a long way, and these four products prove that you don’t need to spend a fortune for shiny, healthy-looking lips. Whether you want the hydrating touch of Lakme’s lip oil, the high-impact color of SUGAR’s transferproof gloss, the plumping shine of Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss, or the lightweight stain of ETUDE’s oil tint, there’s a perfect gloss under ₹800 waiting for you.

