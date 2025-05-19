4 Affordable Lip Glosses Under ₹800 That Shine Without the Stickiness
Gloss is back—and better than ever. Far from the sticky, heavy formulas of the past, today’s lip glosses offer nourishing ingredients, non-tacky textures, and just the right amount of shine. Whether you’re looking for a subtle tint, a dewy finish, or a transferproof gloss that lasts, there are impressive options available without blowing your budget. Here are four standout lip glosses under ₹800 that deliver luxurious shine and care, all while being kind to your wallet.
1. Maybelline New York Non-Sticky Tinted Lifter Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Price: ₹599 (approx.)
- Key Ingredient: Hyaluronic Acid
- Finish: Glossy with a subtle tint
- Best For: Plump-looking, hydrated lips with a natural sheen
Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss is a fan favorite for good reason. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this gloss doubles as a lip treatment, hydrating and smoothing lips while adding a beautiful shine. The formula is impressively non-sticky, making it comfortable for long wear. Its wide applicator allows for quick, even application, and the sheer tint adds a healthy glow to the lips without overpowering your look. This gloss is especially great for layering—wear it alone for a glossy, natural pout or pair it with a lipstick for added depth.
Pros:
- Hydrating, thanks to hyaluronic acid
- Smooth, non-sticky texture
- Enhances natural lip shape with a plumping effect
- Chic, minimalist packaging
Cons:
- Color payoff is sheer, not suitable if you want bold pigment
- Wears off with eating or drinking, but fades gracefully
2. Lakme 9to5 Overtime Shine Tinted Lip Oil Gloss with Almond & Jojoba
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Price: ₹499 (approx.)
- Key Ingredients: Almond Oil, Jojoba Oil
- Finish: Glossy oil with soft tint
- Best For: Nourishing shine and subtle color, ideal for dry lips
Lakme’s 9to5 Overtime Shine Lip Oil Gloss blends the benefits of a lip treatment and a gloss. Infused with nourishing oils like almond and jojoba, it keeps lips soft and moisturized throughout the day. The gloss has a lightweight, slick texture that feels more like a lip oil than a traditional gloss, making it ideal for those who want care and color in one step. The tint is soft and natural, perfect for daily wear or minimal makeup looks. It also works beautifully as a top layer over matte lipstick to add a dewy finish.
Pros:
- Deeply moisturizing with natural oils
- Lightweight, oil-based texture
- Subtle color with a healthy shine
- Ideal for dry, chapped lips
Cons:
- Lower staying power (2–3 hours)
- Needs frequent reapplication for shine
3. SUGAR Partner In Shine Transferproof Lip Gloss with Vitamin E
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Price: ₹799
- Key Ingredient: Vitamin E
- Finish: High-shine, long-lasting gloss
- Best For: Gloss lovers who want bold shine without constant touch-ups
SUGAR’s Partner In Shine is a bold step forward for lip gloss innovation. Unlike most glosses, this one is transferproof—yes, truly! It delivers a lacquer-like shine that stays put, even through light meals and drinks. The formula is enriched with Vitamin E to nourish and protect lips, offering both performance and care. Available in a range of shades from nude to berry, it’s a great option if you want something more than a sheer gloss but not as heavy as a liquid lipstick. The pigmentation is strong, and the finish looks sleek without feeling sticky.
Pros:
- Transferproof formula
- Rich color payoff
- Long-lasting gloss finish
- Enriched with Vitamin E for added care
Cons:
- Slightly thicker texture than others on this list
- Requires precise application, especially with darker shades
4. ETUDE Dear Darling Oil Tint Long-Lasting Lip Gloss
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Price: ₹550 (approx.)
- Key Ingredients: Fruit Oils, Vitamin Derivatives
- Finish: Glossy tint with a lightweight oil feel
- Best For: A long-lasting tint with a juicy, natural shine
K-beauty favorite ETUDE offers the Dear Darling Oil Tint as a hybrid between a lip stain and a gloss. The texture is fluid and oil-like, allowing it to glide effortlessly over lips. While the shine fades after a few hours, what remains is a natural-looking stain that lasts throughout the day.
This product is perfect for those who love a low-maintenance routine. The tint adjusts slightly with your lip tone, offering a personalized flush of color. The fruity scent and compact packaging make it a favorite among younger users and K-beauty fans.
Pros:
- Leaves behind a natural-looking stain
- Lightweight oil formula feels barely there
- Long-wearing tint after gloss fades
- Affordable and easy to carry
Cons:
- Glossy shine wears off in a few hours
- Color selection is limited to pinks and corals
Lip gloss has come a long way, and these four products prove that you don’t need to spend a fortune for shiny, healthy-looking lips. Whether you want the hydrating touch of Lakme’s lip oil, the high-impact color of SUGAR’s transferproof gloss, the plumping shine of Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss, or the lightweight stain of ETUDE’s oil tint, there’s a perfect gloss under ₹800 waiting for you.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.