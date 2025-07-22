4 Blush-Toned Lipsticks That Flatter Every Skin Tone – Shop Now on Myntra

Looking for that perfect blush-toned lipstick that lasts long, flatters all skin tones, and feels great on the lips? Myntra has you covered with a wide range of options, from rich brick-inspired hues to soft nude mousse finishes. These lipsticks are designed to be both long-lasting and hydrating, making them ideal for everything from everyday wear to full-glam evenings. Whether you prefer a matte finish or a creamy texture, there’s a shade to match your style. Here are four must-have blush lipsticks worth adding to your makeup pouch now.

Perfect for workdays and after-hours plans, this Lakme lipstick stays put for up to 16 hours while delivering intense pigment in a soft brick blush tone.

Key Features:

Priming matte formula for smooth finish

Comfortable 16-hour wear

Bold yet wearable shade

Sleek, travel-friendly packaging

Can feel slightly dry if lips aren't prepped

A rich burgundy shade with a soft matte finish, this cult-favorite from Maybelline gives velvety color without drying out your lips.

Key Features:

Creamy texture with matte payoff

Deep blush-wine tone suits all undertones

Great for bold or evening looks

Glides on easily without tugging

Transfers slightly due to cream base

A true multi-tasker, this mousse formula doubles as both lipstick and blush, offering a seamless matte finish in a soft rosy cocoa shade. Its lightweight texture blends effortlessly on both lips and cheeks, making it perfect for quick touch-ups and on-the-go beauty. Add it to your routine for a fresh, natural look every time.

Key Features:

Lip + cheek formula for quick touch-ups

Mousse texture blends easily

Subtle blush-toned nude

Matte finish feels light on skin

May fade faster on cheeks than lips

This liquid lipstick offers long-lasting color in a soft blush nude shade, making it ideal for everyday wear. Its smooth, lightweight formula glides on easily and stays put for hours without drying out your lips. Perfect for minimal makeup days, it adds a natural touch of color while keeping your look polished and fresh.

Key Features:

High pigment, long-wear liquid formula

Non-sticky and lightweight

Flattering pink-beige tone

Slim wand for precise application

May require a balm if lips are very dry

From creamy classics to modern mousse and liquid formulas, these blush-toned lipsticks offer the perfect mix of comfort, pigment, and style. Soft, flattering, and easy to wear, they suit every mood and moment—whether you're heading to the office, getting ready for a date night, or just keeping it casual. With long-lasting wear and a lightweight feel, these lipsticks make reapplying a thing of the past. Explore the latest shades on Myntra and find your perfect match for every day, every look, and every version of you.

