4 Lip Scrubs Under ₹300 That Smooth, Brighten & Nourish Effortlessly

Your lips deserve just as much care as the rest of your face, and with these lip scrubs under ₹300, you can exfoliate, hydrate, and brighten without spending too much. Whether you want to prep your lips for a smooth lipstick application or just give them a healthy glow, these affordable picks do the job beautifully. Available on Amazon, they’re easy to order, well-reviewed, and perfect for your skincare routine. Make your lips loved and take your lip care routine to the next level.

This coffee-infused lip scrub balm gently removes dead skin while deeply moisturizing your lips. With its creamy balm texture and natural exfoliants, it’s perfect for everyday use. It leaves your lips smooth, soft, and lightly tinted with a natural glow. Great for lip care lovers who want both exfoliation and hydration in one.

Key Features

Gentle exfoliation with natural coffee

Balm + scrub 2-in-1 formula

Softens and smooths lips

Great for daily use

May feel a little thick during hot weather.

If your lips are pigmented or dull, this lightening scrub helps restore their natural color. It contains gentle granules and brightening ingredients to exfoliate and lighten lips over time. It’s non-irritating and perfect for weekly use. A great pick if you want to naturally fade darkness and boost softness.

Key Features

Helps lighten pigmented lips

Smooth, gentle exfoliation

Removes dry skin and tan

Natural glow with regular use

Results may take a few weeks to show.

This lip scrub blends exfoliating crystals with skin-loving hydration. Enriched with hydrating oils, it not only removes dead skin but also leaves lips feeling soft and nourished. Ideal for dry, flaky lips, it improves texture from the first use. It’s a gentle yet effective solution for smooth, kissable lips.

Key Features

Infused with hydrating oils

Buffs away dry flakes

Leaves lips smooth and soft

Non-irritating for all skin types

Might need refrigeration in hot climates to maintain texture.

This fruity lip scrub brings together natural exfoliants and pomegranate extracts to refresh dull lips. It gently buffs away roughness while nourishing deeply. Perfect for those who love fruit-based skincare, this scrub smells amazing and gives lips a visible boost in softness and brightness. Ideal for use before lip makeup.

Key Features

Pomegranate-infused for brightness

Gentle scrub texture

Refreshes and softens lips

Natural fruity scent

Scent may feel strong for sensitive users.

Lip care doesn’t have to be expensive. These lip scrubs under ₹300 offer everything your lips need—exfoliation, hydration, and a brighter, smoother look. From creamy balms to fruit-powered exfoliants, each product is unique and effective. They help remove dead skin, reduce pigmentation, and prep your lips for the perfect lipstick or gloss with Amazon. Easy to use and gentle on

