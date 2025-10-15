4 Matte Compacts to Buy During Myntra Diwali Sale!

This Myntra Diwali Sale is the perfect time to refresh your makeup kit with high-quality compacts that deliver flawless, matte finishes and skin benefits. Whether you’re attending festive gatherings or everyday outings, these top-rated compacts offer sun protection, hydration and long-lasting oil control all at amazing discounted prices. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your beauty routine with lightweight, nourishing formulas that keep you glowing all day long. Ready to find your new go-to compact for the festive season.

Faces Canada’s Weightless Stay Matte Compact offers a perfect combination of sun protection and gives coverage. Infused with Vitamin E and Shea Butter, it nourishes your skin while keeping shine under control. Ideal for all-day wear, this compact promises a natural, smooth finish without feeling heavy on your skin.

Key Features:

SPF 20 for sun protection.

Vitamin E & Shea Butter for hydration.

Lightweight and smooth texture.

Matte finish that controls oil.

The shade range may be limited for deeper skin tones, so matching the perfect shade could be tricky.

Lakme’s Xtraordin Airy Compact is a 2-in-1 foundation and compact that offers medium coverage with a breathable feel. It promises to even out skin tone and provide a soft matte finish that lasts through the day. Perfect for those who want the convenience of foundation with the ease of a compact, it’s lightweight and travel-friendly.

Key Features:

2-in-1 foundation and compact.

Lightweight.

Medium coverage for natural look.

Matte finish with long wear.

It may not be ideal for very oily skin.

Colorbar’s Perfect Match Compact combines flawless makeup with skin care. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, it hydrates your skin while providing a smooth, natural matte finish. Its long-lasting formula controls oil and gives you that fresh look, perfect for all-day wear and keeping your skin soft and radiant.

Key Features:

Vitamin E benefits.

Matte, natural finish.

Oil control and long-lasting.

Easy to apply and blend.

The compact’s powder texture may feel a bit dry on very dry skin types, requiring a good moisturizer underneath.

Sugar’s Dream Cover Mattifying Compact offers buildable coverage with a matte finish and skin-loving ingredients. With SPF 15 and Vitamin E, it protects your skin while controlling shine and evening out complexion. This compact is ideal for those seeking a natural, fresh-faced look with a long-lasting matte effect, suitable for daily wear.

Key Features:

SPF 15 protection.

Vitamin E for skin nourishment.

Controls oil and shine.

Suitable for everyday use.

Sun protection might be needed during outdoor exposure.

The Myntra Diwali Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your makeup collection with these top matte compacts that combine skincare benefits with flawless coverage. From Faces Canada’s nourishing formula to Sugar’s buildable matte finish, each compact offers unique perks for every skin type and tone. Whether you want hydration, sun protection or oil control, you’ll find a perfect match at unbeatable festive prices. Don’t wait shop now, glow effortlessly and celebrate the season with radiant, shine-free skin thanks to these amazing deals on Myntra!

