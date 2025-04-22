4 Must-Buy Nourishing Lip Balms

Lip balms are more than just a lip care essential. They are your daily dose of hydration, protection, and a hint of tint. From healing chapped lips to adding a natural glow, these small but mighty skincare heroes are a must in every routine. Whether you are stepping out in the sun or relaxing at home, a good lip balm keeps your lips soft, smooth, and healthy. Here are our top 4 picks this summer:

Give your lips a rosy, moisturized treat with Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips. Perfect for daily use, this lip balm keeps your pout soft, smooth, and naturally tinted all day.

Key Features:

Locks in Moisture: Seals hydration into dry lips and prevents chapping.

Tinted Finish: Leaves a light rosy tint that enhances your natural lip color.

Pocket-Friendly: Compact tin fits easily into bags and pockets.

Needs Reapplication: Requires touch-ups after eating or drinking.

Shield your lips with Dot & Key Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm SPF 50 in Cocoa Nude. This vegan lip balm offers intense hydration, high sun protection, and a subtle nude tint for everyday wear.​Zepto

Key Features

High SPF Protection: Provides SPF 50+ to guard against UV damage and lip tanning.

Deep Hydration: Infused with ceramides, shea butter, and avocado oil to nourish and repair dry, chapped lips.

Non-Greasy Texture: Smooth, lightweight formula that glides on easily without a heavy feel.

Vegan & Clean: Free from mineral oil, parabens, silicones, and essential oils.

Subtle Tint: Offers a soft nude hue, which may be less visible on deeper skin tones.​

Indulge your lips with the Nivea Cherry Shine Caring Lip Balm. Enriched with natural oils and shea butter, this balm provides 24-hour hydration, leaving your lips soft, smooth, and subtly tinted with a cherry-red shine.​McGrocer+3NIVEA Skincare Tips+31mg+3

Key Features

Long-Lasting Moisture: Offers 24-hour hydration to keep lips soft and supple.

Natural Ingredients: Formulated with natural oils and ethically sourced shea butter.

Delightful Aroma: Infused with a pleasant cherry scent for a refreshing experience.

Subtle Tint: Provides a gentle cherry-red shine for naturally enhanced lips.

No SPF Protection: Does not contain sun protection; consider pairing with SPF products for daytime use.​

Experience all-day hydration and a natural peachy nude tint with Hyphen's Vitamin-Infused Peptide Lip Balm in Hazel. Enriched with peptides, 1% Vitamin E, 2% squalane, and linoleic acid, it nourishes, plumps, and repairs dry lips without stickiness or fragrance. ​

Key Features

24-Hour Moisture: Deeply hydrates and seals in moisture for lasting softness.

Peptide-Infused: Visibly plumps lips and improves elasticity.

Clean & Vegan: Free from fragrance, parabens, and alcohol; PETA-certified.

Subtle Tint: Peachy nude shade offers a natural finish, which may be less visible on deeper skin tones.

Non-Sticky Texture: Glides on smoothly without greasiness.​

A nourishing lip balm can completely transform your lip care game. With options from brands like Hyphen, Nivea, Vaseline, and Dot and Key, you can choose one that offers moisturization, sun protection, or a pop of color. Keep your lips happy and hydrated with your perfect match.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.