4 Skincare & Beauty Essentials You Need from Myntra’s

You can finally take your skincare and beauty a notch higher without spending a lot of money. Need to cleanse, moisten, replenish, or add some softness to your lips—these skincare picks cover it all. Identify four skincare favorites that customers adore and deliver noticeable results, while also containing many nourishing and healthy ingredients.
1. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash Cleanser
Gentle Skin Cleanser by Cetaphil has been produced specifically to help dry to sensitive skin. It contains Niacinamide and Vitamin B5 as active ingredients that moisturize your skin and help regenerate your skin barrier. It is a creamy non-foaming solution that removes impurities without removing vital moisture and leaves your skin soft and non-greasy after each application.
Key Features:
- Contains Vitamin B5 & Niacinamide for hydration and soothing
- Soap-free and non-irritating formula
- Maintains skin’s natural pH balance
- Ideal for sensitive, dry skin
- Doesn’t lather like traditional face washes, which may feel less effective to some.
2. Lakmé Blush & Glow Strawberry Gel Face Wash
Lakmes Blush and Glow Strawberry face wash is a gel treatment for the face that is full of the goodness of strawberries. It is highly exfoliating and removes any impurities you with instantly refreshing and glowing skin.
Key Features:
- Enriched with real strawberry extracts
- Gel-based formula suitable for daily use
- Helps remove oil, dirt, and pollution
- Leaves skin fresh and glowing
- Light fruity fragrance
- May not suit extremely dry or sensitive skin types.
3. Pond’s Youthful Miracle Hexyl Retinol Complex Night Cream
Pond's Youthful Miracle Night Cream contains the Hexyl Retinol Complex, which is the gentler form of retinol and suitable for use at night for repair. It goes to work overnight and helps to minimize age-related symptoms, rejuvenate skin.
Key Features:
- Hexyl Retinol Complex for anti-ageing
- Promotes overnight skin repair
- Improves firmness and skin texture
- Reduces fine lines and dullness
- Lightweight and non-greasy
- Results may take a few weeks to show, requiring consistent use.
4. Moha Lip Butter – Nourishing Lip Care
The Moha Lip Butter contains cocoa butter, shea butter, and jojoba oil and provides excellent hydration and healing to lips that are chapped lips. It is extremely light with no stickiness and can be worn all day.
Key Features:
- Made with natural ingredients
- Deeply nourishes and repairs dry lips
- Lightweight non-sticky texture
- Ideal for daily wear
- Subtle shine and softness
- No added flavor or tint—may feel too plain for those who prefer scented balms.
Everyone likes the best when it comes to skincare and beauty, so keeping the skin and body care routine right ensures you get the best products at a good price. Whether it is a morning hydrating face wash, a fruity cleanser to refresh you in the middle of the day, overnight skin recovery, or even sealing lip moisture, these are four skin care staples. Whether it is Cetaphil gentle cleanser or Moha relaxing lip butter, both products come with a different twist, as natural solutions to daily skin care uses. You also get to use active ingredients such as retinol, strawberry extract, and shea butter, which will make a difference as you apply, and you will not have to go to a ritzy salon and have some product harshly applied.
