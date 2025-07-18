Ace Your Base: Skin Prep Essentials For A Flawless Start

Great makeup begins with great skin and this starts way before putting on foundation. Skin prep is not a step but a secret to a smooth long-lasting finish. In this guide, we have selected four items that precondition the skin to be hydrated, guarded and properly ready to deliver the desired flawless and perfect base. Whether it is the preparation of a long day at the workspace or a social gathering, these products bring out the ideal canvas. All these tested and tried options are currently on Myntra.

It is a tight and hassle-free sunstick which is your invisible guard, being the Lakme hero that protects your skin and does not dissolve your other cosmetics. It goes on and goes without a white-cast nor a sticky feeling. So, just a swipe and go.

Key Features:

The broad-spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ guards against sun damage

The smooth texture glides evenly without tugging the skin

It is portable and mess-free, perfect for mid-day top-ups

It sits well under makeup without pilling or shine

It may need reapplication during longer sun exposure

Aqualogica moisturiser is a light, jelly-like moisturiser that is all about plump, hydration and soft radiance. It moisturizes your skin and leaves it non greasy, which makes it perfect to apply before conducting any make up process.

Key Features:

It hydrates skin deeply while leaving it fresh and non-sticky

It gives a subtle glow and improves texture over time

The water-light consistency absorbs quickly into the skin

It is formulated with clean ingredients, suitable for daily use

It might not provide intense nourishment for very dry skin

This hit concealer is more than just a concealer —it's an on-the-go brightener for dull peepers and blemishes. Apply it onto clean, prepped skin to seal in that pump-caffeine-and-run-well makeup look.

Key Features:

It covers dark circles and pigmentation with smooth coverage

It blends effortlessly with a built-in sponge applicator

The weightless formula layers well without creasing

It lasts throughout the day without needing constant touch-ups

The shade options may not cater to deeper Indian skin tones

A face mist that primes, sets, and refreshes? This multitasking face mist makes sure that your skin is balanced between the first and last touch-up (featuring, in this case, a none other than MAC). It is your base best friend.

Key Features:

It controls oil and adds a soft matte finish to the skin

It works well as a primer or setting spray for makeup

It is infused with skin-soothing agents for all-day comfort

It boosts the longevity and freshness of your makeup

It has a slightly strong fragrance which some may find overpowering

Skin prep is not just a trend, it is what a great makeup consists of. A hydrating moisturiser, a trusty sunscreen, a corrective concealer and a mattifying spray are all you need to make your base almost carefree. Not only do these essentials improve the very way your makeup rests on your cheeks and face, but these products also help to improve the way your skin feels under it all. These are classic items that every prepper should consider having in their vanity or makeup pouch, whether you are a beginner or trying to perfect your routine. Your perfect flawless base is now just a click away on Myntra!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.