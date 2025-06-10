Ace Your Base with Foundations from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June), top eyeshadow palettes from brands like L.A. Girl, Maybelline, GLAM21, and MARS are available at exciting discounts. This is your chance to grab richly pigmented, blendable, and long-lasting formulas—ideal for both beginners and pros—at unbeatable prices.

The Lakmé 9to5 Hya Matte Foundation is a lightweight, everyday foundation designed to give you a matte finish while keeping your skin hydrated. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it not only provides decent coverage but also helps retain skin moisture, making it ideal for long wear without feeling heavy.

Key Features:

Matte finish with a natural skin-like texture

Infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration

Lightweight formula suitable for daily use

Medium, buildable coverage

Blends easily without caking

Cons:

May cling to dry patches if not well-prepped

Limited shade range for deeper skin tones

Not ideal for very oily skin without a primer

MARS High Coverage Liquid Foundation is made for those who want full coverage with added sun protection. With SPF50 PA++++, it shields skin from harsh UV rays while delivering a flawless, long-lasting matte finish. This foundation is perfect for events, photography, and all-day wear.

Key Features:

Full coverage with a matte finish

High sun protection (SPF50 PA++++)

Long-wearing and sweat-resistant

Great for concealing blemishes, redness, and pigmentation

Suitable for combination and oily skin types

Cons:

Can feel heavy if layered too much

Requires good blending for a natural look

Not ideal for very dry or textured skin

SWISS BEAUTY’s Airbrush Finish Foundation offers a smooth, filter-like finish that blurs imperfections and gives your skin a radiant glow. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it hydrates the skin while offering full coverage. This foundation is perfect for glam looks and photo-ready makeup.

Key Features:

Full coverage with an airbrushed, smooth finish

Hydrating formula with hyaluronic acid

Blurs fine lines and pores

Dewy to semi-matte effect

Suitable for normal to dry skin types

Cons:

May not control oil on very oily skin

Needs setting powder to last longer

Can transfer slightly if not set properly

The MARS Zero Blend Foundation is designed to give you a second-skin, natural finish with minimal effort. Lightweight yet buildable, it offers sun protection and a fresh matte look without feeling cakey. Ideal for daily wear and beginners.

Key Features:

Weightless texture with medium coverage

SPF30 PA++++ for UV protection

Natural matte finish

Easy to blend and layer

Suitable for all skin types, especially normal to oily

Cons:

May not offer enough coverage for very blemished skin

Oxidizes slightly on some skin types

Limited staying power without primer

Finding the perfect foundation just got easier—and more affordable—thanks to the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June). Whether you’re after lightweight hydration, full glam coverage, or daily SPF protection, there’s something for every skin type and makeup need. From the skin-loving hydration of Lakmé’s 9to5 Hya Matte, to the flawless high coverage and sun defense of MARS, and the airbrushed glow from SWISS BEAUTY, this sale is your chance to stock up on performance-driven formulas at unbeatable prices.

