Ace Your Base with Foundations from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale
During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June), top eyeshadow palettes from brands like L.A. Girl, Maybelline, GLAM21, and MARS are available at exciting discounts. This is your chance to grab richly pigmented, blendable, and long-lasting formulas—ideal for both beginners and pros—at unbeatable prices.
1. Lakmé 9to5 Hya Matte Foundation With Hyaluronic Acid
The Lakmé 9to5 Hya Matte Foundation is a lightweight, everyday foundation designed to give you a matte finish while keeping your skin hydrated. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it not only provides decent coverage but also helps retain skin moisture, making it ideal for long wear without feeling heavy.
Key Features:
- Matte finish with a natural skin-like texture
- Infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration
- Lightweight formula suitable for daily use
- Medium, buildable coverage
- Blends easily without caking
Cons:
- May cling to dry patches if not well-prepped
- Limited shade range for deeper skin tones
- Not ideal for very oily skin without a primer
2. MARS High Coverage SPF50 PA++++ Liquid Foundation
MARS High Coverage Liquid Foundation is made for those who want full coverage with added sun protection. With SPF50 PA++++, it shields skin from harsh UV rays while delivering a flawless, long-lasting matte finish. This foundation is perfect for events, photography, and all-day wear.
Key Features:
- Full coverage with a matte finish
- High sun protection (SPF50 PA++++)
- Long-wearing and sweat-resistant
- Great for concealing blemishes, redness, and pigmentation
- Suitable for combination and oily skin types
Cons:
- Can feel heavy if layered too much
- Requires good blending for a natural look
- Not ideal for very dry or textured skin
3. SWISS BEAUTY Airbrush Finish Full Coverage Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid
SWISS BEAUTY’s Airbrush Finish Foundation offers a smooth, filter-like finish that blurs imperfections and gives your skin a radiant glow. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it hydrates the skin while offering full coverage. This foundation is perfect for glam looks and photo-ready makeup.
Key Features:
- Full coverage with an airbrushed, smooth finish
- Hydrating formula with hyaluronic acid
- Blurs fine lines and pores
- Dewy to semi-matte effect
- Suitable for normal to dry skin types
Cons:
- May not control oil on very oily skin
- Needs setting powder to last longer
- Can transfer slightly if not set properly
4. MARS Zero Blend SPF30 PA++++ Weightless Foundation
The MARS Zero Blend Foundation is designed to give you a second-skin, natural finish with minimal effort. Lightweight yet buildable, it offers sun protection and a fresh matte look without feeling cakey. Ideal for daily wear and beginners.
Key Features:
- Weightless texture with medium coverage
- SPF30 PA++++ for UV protection
- Natural matte finish
- Easy to blend and layer
- Suitable for all skin types, especially normal to oily
Cons:
- May not offer enough coverage for very blemished skin
- Oxidizes slightly on some skin types
- Limited staying power without primer
Finding the perfect foundation just got easier—and more affordable—thanks to the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June). Whether you’re after lightweight hydration, full glam coverage, or daily SPF protection, there’s something for every skin type and makeup need. From the skin-loving hydration of Lakmé’s 9to5 Hya Matte, to the flawless high coverage and sun defense of MARS, and the airbrushed glow from SWISS BEAUTY, this sale is your chance to stock up on performance-driven formulas at unbeatable prices.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
