Achieve Smooth, Shiny Hair: Shop the Best Hair Serums at Unbeatable Prices During Myntra Birthday Blast Sale

It's time to shop for quality hair serums with excellent discount offers during Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale from 1st March to 11th March. Revamp your hair care routine and have the opportunity for shiny and healthy hair with the best offers in this limited-time sale!

1. L'Oreal Paris Extraoridinary oil Serum for Anti-frizz Heat Protectant

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The L’Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Anti-Frizz Serum is a remarkable serum that nourishes hair without the frizz, giving it a really natural and healthy shine. Six exceptional oils contained in this formulation are effective as flyaway hair tamers, frizz fighters, and heat damage protectors when styling through blow-drying, flat-ironing, or curling. It is a heat-protective serum that one can use for work against heat damage to hair when blow-drying, straightening, and curling. This serum acts in the same way as a heat protectant in allowing or keeping hair soft and manageable during heat styling. This weightless, greasy formula absorbs into your hair without greasiness leaving behind its shine. It is most suitable for dry-frizzy or unmanageable hair, finally giving the strands a soft and silky smoothness, without weighing hair done.

Key Features:

Has 6 extraordinary oils to nourish, hydrate and smoothen hair.

Protects against scorching high-temperature styling tool s.

The fragrance might be quite overpowering for scent-sensitive people.

Might need to use less on fine hair if they want to avoid the heaviness.

2. Dove All Day Nourish UV Protect Hair Serum with Bio-Protein Care

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Dove All Day Nourish UV Protect Hair Serum with Bio-Protein Care is a very nourishing and protective serum meant for the softness and smoothness of your hair while safeguarding it against environmental stressors. Bio-Protein Care. It means nourishing the hair from roots to strengthen and repair it while offering a UV protection shield against the harmful sun rays. The lightweight formula is perfect for daily routine use. It tames frizz, adds shine to hair, and keeps it smooth throughout the day. It is for all kinds of hair and provides hydration without any extra weight on the hair. It gives a soft, shiny, and refreshing feeling.

Key Features:

Bio-Protein Care strengthens and nourishes hair from inside.

Provides UV protection to keep hair safe from the sun.

This fragrance of serum may not best suit those sensitive towards heavy scents.

For fine hair, it may need less quantity to avoid heaviness.

3. TRESemme Gloss Ultimate Ultra Shine Hair Serum

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The TRESemme Gloss Ultimate Ultra Shine Hair Serum is an elaborate hair serum that gives an effect as smooth, shiny, and frizz-free with the finish of a salon treatment. The serum is infused with Macadamia Oil and Coconut Oil; thus, it deeply hydrates and nourishes the hair for a healthy shine. Essentially, it is an anti-frizz potion free of flyaways or else deeply moisturizing for a shine that's smooth but not greasy. This ultra-light serum nourishes the hair and adds long-lasting shine to dry and dull hair, whether curly, straight, or wavy.

Key Features:

Superbly nourishing and hydrating with Macadamia and Coconut Oils.

Controls frizz and flyaways for plush and manageable hair.

The scent may be a bit strong for sensitive noses.

Less is more, especially on fine hair, so use sparingly to avoid weighing it down.

4. Sunsilk Super Shine Hair Serum

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Sunsilk Super Shine Hair Serum is an easy serum that magnifies your hair's natural shine and smoothness. This can be the best option for those wanting to increase the natural luster in their hair, and Sunsilk Super Shine Hair Serum can be an excellent option for almost daily hair care for a glamorously smooth finish.

Key Features:

Adds shine and enhance natural luster making hair look smooth and glossy.

Controls frizz and tames flyaways for a silkier, polished look.

The fragrance is too strong for those sensitive to smells.

Over usage makes fine hair a little greasy or weighted down.

During the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (1st March to 11th March), now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite hair serums and give your hair the care it deserves with unbeatable discounts!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.