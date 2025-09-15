Amazon Great Indian Festival 23rd Sept: 4 Loose Powders for Festive Glow

The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on 23rd September, and this year the offers are larger and more impressive than ever. You can be the first to shop your beauty favorites with 24-hour early access as a Prime member. Setting powders and compact powders are a requirement in your vanity in case you love to apply makeup that would last throughout the day. Whether it be lightweight loose powders, SPF-packed compacts, this sale is offering you the best of formulas at amazing prices. Let’s explore the top picks!

The MARS Trend Setting Loose Powder is a longevity essential that is lightweight. Its ultra-fine formula prepares your base without caking and leaves your skin smooth, matte, and breathable.

Key Features:

Ultra-fine lightweight powder

Long-lasting matte effect

Smooth, breathable finish

Prevents creasing & shine

Available in limited shade options.

The SWISS BEAUTY All Matte & Set Duo Powder is a two-fold lightweight compact that has compact powder and translucent powder. Its light formula is free from any flaws and is easily applied to provide all-day coverage, and also leaves your makeup flawless. The convenient 2-in-1 design is ideal for women who do not wish to lose quality even when they are home or traveling.

Key Features

Dual product: compact + translucent powder

Lightweight and non-sticky formula

Gives a natural matte look

Easy to carry for touch-ups

A compact case may feel slightly bulky for small handbags.

Get the soft-focus, airbrushed appearance using the e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder. Any imperfections and fine lines are blurred, and pores are minimized, making this silky, weightless formula the perfect finish to a radiant look. Its semi-matte light keeps your face fresh, but not flat.

Key Features:

Silky and weightless texture

Blurs pores and fine lines

Semi-matte soft-focus effect

Long-lasting wear

Slightly higher price compared to local brands.

Blue Heaven Compact Powder Cream version has all the same qualities but with a slightly creamier tone, and it can suit those who want to see a natural shine. It provides matte finish, oil control, and sun protection to wear every day. This low-priced product is lightweight and holds your makeup set for hours without fading.

Key Features:

Matte finish with creamy undertone

Oil-free, non-sticky formula

Travel-friendly compact

SPF protection included

Not highly pigmented for fuller coverage.

The key to appearing gorgeous during this holiday season is to get the powder. Out of the MARS Trend Setting Loose Powder to keep your oil at bay, the SWISS BEAUTY Duo Powder to keep it convenient in the bag, and the e.l.f. Halo Glow Powder to give you that glow of soft focus, to the Blue Heaven Compact to wear every day and affordably, there is something that fits every woman. As the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale begins on 23rd September, and the Prime members are offered the first chance, it is the ideal moment to change your beauty kit. You do not want to be left behind--take your preferred powders and shine easily throughout the festivities.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.