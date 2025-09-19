Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Matte Lipsticks You Must Grab
Amazon. Great Indian Festival has the best matte lipsticks—transfer-proof, long-lasting, and moisturizing. Shop your festival colors at incredible prices. Make sure to indulge. 24-hour early access from Prime.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begins on 23rd September, featuring the biggest beauty offers of the year. With 24-hour early access from Prime members, now is the ideal time to restock your makeup box. With matte bullet-based long-lasting formulas up to nourishing ones with transfer-proof formulas, these lipsticks are guaranteed to bring a gorgeous shade, high-color payoff, and all-day comfort. You can dress up in minimal nude or heavy statement colors; with these choices, you will be sure that your holiday outfit is glowing with grace and certainty.
1. INSIGHT 24 Hrs Non-Transfer Matte Lipstick (Shade 08 Stay Basic)
Image Source- Amazon.in
Lightly pigmented and yet very pigmented formulae that have intense color in a single application. It is laced with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil and makes your lips nourished, matte, and colored all day long. This vegan lipstick is smudge-proof, toxic-free, and kiss-proof, and perfect to wear to the office, party, or every day.
Key Features:
- 24-hour non-transfer matte formula
- Loaded with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil
- Light but highly pigmented
- Vegan and toxin-free
- Limited color palette compared to the other companies.
2. MARS Matte Super Stay Lipstick (Shade 10 Royalty)
Image Source- Amazon.in
MARS Matte Super Stay Lipstick is your affordable beauty must-have that never has to cost an arm and a leg. Providing up to 12 hours of wear, the waterproof and smudge-proof formula applies smoothly to provide dramatic, matte lips.
Key Features:
- Long-lasting wear up to 12 hours
- Smudge-proof and waterproof finish
- Travel-friendly mini bullet
- Dramatic, pigmented color payoff
- Drying out on the lips if not pre-moisturized.
3. Parul Garg Beauty Bestie No-Transfer Lipstick (Girlie)
Image Source- Amazon.in
The Parul Garg Beauty Bestie No-Transfer Lipstick is a long-lasting, matte lipstick for the independent woman. It is filled with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, and SPF 15, which makes your lips hydrated and shielded, and your lips beautiful in a single application.
Key Features:
- Transfer-proof & smudge-proof matte finish
- Moisturizing formula with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin
- SPF 15 for sun protection
- Cruelty-free; vegan
- Placed on the premium side for daily wear cost.
4. LoveChild Masaba Luxe Matte Lipstick (Color Meetha)
Image Source- Amazon.in
Spruce up your makeup collection with the LoveChild Masaba Luxe Matte Lipstick. The bullet lipstick incorporates moisture and is worn with long-lasting matte wear with its moisturizing nutrients.
Key Features:
- Luxe matte finish infused with hydration
- Long-lasting, comfortable wear
- Cosmopolitan mauve color that becomes everyone
- Designer bullet, more than normal lipsticks.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the ideal moment to have your fantasy lipsticks at record-breaking prices. Be it the moisturizer non-transfer formula of INSIGHT, the boost of confidence non-transfer formula that IParul Garg Beautyty Bestie, or the high-end ingredient of LoveChild Masaba, there is something very special each of them can add to your festival glow. You can have a perfect shade and texture on any occasion with smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and hydrating matte. Also, members of the Prime receive 24-hour early access, so make sure to be among the first to add these beauty deals to your cart. Get festive-ready lips that last all day—sale begins 23rd September.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.