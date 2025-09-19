Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Matte Lipsticks You Must Grab

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begins on 23rd September, featuring the biggest beauty offers of the year. With 24-hour early access from Prime members, now is the ideal time to restock your makeup box. With matte bullet-based long-lasting formulas up to nourishing ones with transfer-proof formulas, these lipsticks are guaranteed to bring a gorgeous shade, high-color payoff, and all-day comfort. You can dress up in minimal nude or heavy statement colors; with these choices, you will be sure that your holiday outfit is glowing with grace and certainty.

Lightly pigmented and yet very pigmented formulae that have intense color in a single application. It is laced with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil and makes your lips nourished, matte, and colored all day long. This vegan lipstick is smudge-proof, toxic-free, and kiss-proof, and perfect to wear to the office, party, or every day.

Key Features:

24-hour non-transfer matte formula

Loaded with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil

Light but highly pigmented

Vegan and toxin-free

Limited color palette compared to the other companies.

MARS Matte Super Stay Lipstick is your affordable beauty must-have that never has to cost an arm and a leg. Providing up to 12 hours of wear, the waterproof and smudge-proof formula applies smoothly to provide dramatic, matte lips.

Key Features:

Long-lasting wear up to 12 hours

Smudge-proof and waterproof finish

Travel-friendly mini bullet

Dramatic, pigmented color payoff

Drying out on the lips if not pre-moisturized.

The Parul Garg Beauty Bestie No-Transfer Lipstick is a long-lasting, matte lipstick for the independent woman. It is filled with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, and SPF 15, which makes your lips hydrated and shielded, and your lips beautiful in a single application.

Key Features:

Transfer-proof & smudge-proof matte finish

Moisturizing formula with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin

SPF 15 for sun protection

Cruelty-free; vegan

Placed on the premium side for daily wear cost.

Spruce up your makeup collection with the LoveChild Masaba Luxe Matte Lipstick. The bullet lipstick incorporates moisture and is worn with long-lasting matte wear with its moisturizing nutrients.

Key Features:

Luxe matte finish infused with hydration

Long-lasting, comfortable wear

Cosmopolitan mauve color that becomes everyone

Designer bullet, more than normal lipsticks.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the ideal moment to have your fantasy lipsticks at record-breaking prices. Be it the moisturizer non-transfer formula of INSIGHT, the boost of confidence non-transfer formula that IParul Garg Beautyty Bestie, or the high-end ingredient of LoveChild Masaba, there is something very special each of them can add to your festival glow. You can have a perfect shade and texture on any occasion with smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and hydrating matte. Also, members of the Prime receive 24-hour early access, so make sure to be among the first to add these beauty deals to your cart. Get festive-ready lips that last all day—sale begins 23rd September.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.