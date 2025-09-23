Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts 23rd September: 4 Eyeliners for Bold Eyes

Amazon Great Indian Festival is returning on 23rd September, and it is time to enhance your beauty kit with amazing offers. From dramatic looks to everyday beauty, this festival has all that you require. With 24-hour early access to Prime members, you won't be able to resist these bargains. From shiny swoops to matte precision, or smudge-resistant drama, we've got you the best eyeliners to make your eyes shine brighter than ever. Let's dive into these must-have beauties now.

Image Source- Amazon.in



The Dream Beauty Lunation Eyeliner is designed for women who adore dramatic, jet-black eyes with a silky matte finish. The one-stroke application and precise finish of this eyeliner guarantee drama without mess.

Key Features

Jet-black shade

Waterproof and smudge-proof

Rapid-dry formula

Precise finish with one stroke

Matte, long-lasting finish

The 2.5ml size is the smallest among the others.

Image Source- Amazon.in



The INSIGHT Gel Cosmetics No Smudge Eyeliner is for dramatic matte enthusiasts. Silky smooth application prevents the product from pulling, and waterproof consistency stays all day long. A must-have for anyone who enjoys dramatic and precise lines.

Key Features

Dramatic matte finish

Waterproof and smudge-proof

Smooth application

Quick-drying

Long-lasting hold

Gel consistency can be a learning process for beginners.

Image Source- Amazon.in



In the name of all things shiny, MARS Glossy Liquid Eye Got This Eyeliner is a miracle worker. With a glossy finish and fine tip applicator, you get the sleek, dramatic, and defined eyes in one stroke. Its long-lasting formula keeps your eyeliner stable, even on long parties and hectic days, adding the glitz to your eyes.

Key Features

Glossy finish with added shine

Fine tip applicator

Quick-drying and smudge-proof

Long-lasting

One-stroke precision

Gloss effect would not be appealing to minimalist day-to-day makeup enthusiasts.

Image Source- Amazon.in



BELLAVITA Intense Drama Waterproof Eyeliner is for the woman who desires intensity with a touch of precaution. Biotin-enriched, it not only defines your eyes but also cares for your lashes. Precision is provided by its felt tip application and refinement by its matte finish.

Key Features

Enriched with biotin

Waterproof and smudge-proof

Matte finish

Felt tip precision

Fast-drying formula

Mildly pricier than the rest.

This Amazon Great Indian Festival from 23rd September is the ideal time to make bulk purchases of the finest eyeliners that give you dramatic, lovely, and long-lasting results. Whether you are a fan of the matte beauty of INSIGHT, the delicate blackness of Dream Beauty, the glossy glamour of MARS, or the biotin-fortified drama of BELLAVITA, there is something for everyone. Don't forget – Prime members get 24-hour early access to snag these beauty bargains ahead of the rest of us. Design unlimited looks, from everyday dressing to party-time glamour, with eyeliners that make your eyes themselves a work of art.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.