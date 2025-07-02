Amazon’s Best Eyeliner – Waterproof, Smudge-Proof & Long-Lasting

Available in multiple shades including classic black, rich brown, and vibrant colors, this eyeliner is a must-have for any makeup collection. Loved by Amazon customers for its ease of use, staying power, and smooth finish.

SUGAR’s Wingman Waterproof Microliner is a precision liquid eyeliner designed to create ultra-sharp lines with a bold matte finish. Its fine tip allows for detailed work—from classic lines to dramatic wings—while the waterproof formula ensures smudge-proof wear all day long. Ideal for makeup lovers who want control, intensity, and long wear in one sleek pen.

Key Features:

Ultra-fine tip for precision and sharp wings

Matte finish for bold, defined eyes

Waterproof and smudge-proof for long-lasting wear

Quick-drying and transfer-resistant

Compact and travel-friendly

Cons:

May dry out quickly if not capped tightly

Small tip might take longer for thicker lines

Carlton London’s Stunning Black Liquid Eyeliner offers rich pigmentation and a smooth-glide formula for easy, fuss-free application. With a glossy black finish and flexible brush applicator, it’s ideal for both beginners and pros looking for an affordable yet impactful eye look.

Key Features:

Intense black pigment for bold definition

Smooth, even application with brush tip

Glossy finish for a dramatic eye look

Lightweight formula, comfortable on lids

Beginner-friendly and budget-conscious

Cons:

Glossy finish may not suit those preferring a matte look

Not fully waterproof—may smudge with moisture or sweat

Pilgrim’s Black Scandal Eyeliner Pencil combines rich color payoff with a creamy, blendable texture for a smooth matte finish. This pencil is smudge-proof, sweat-resistant, and enriched with safe, toxin-free ingredients—making it suitable for daily wear and sensitive eyes.

Key Features:

Matte finish with high pigment intensity

Smudge-proof and sweat-resistant formula

Creamy texture for easy glide and blending

Clean beauty formulation, toxin-free

Suitable for sensitive skin and daily use

Cons:

Requires sharpening, which may waste product

May not last as long on oily lids without primer

The e.l.f. Eyeliner Pen is a budget-friendly staple offering precise application through its felt-tip design. Ideal for achieving thin or thick lines with control, this pen delivers a semi-matte black finish that dries quickly and resists smudging for hours—great for daily and beginner use.

Key Features:

Felt-tip applicator for controlled, mess-free lines

Quick-drying, semi-matte finish

Easy to use—perfect for eyeliner beginners

Lightweight and compact for travel

Cruelty-free and vegan formula

Cons:

May fade or dry out sooner than high-end pens

Not fully waterproof or long-wear under extreme conditions

Eyeliner is a must-have makeup essential that defines and enhances the eyes, whether you're going for a subtle flick or a bold wing. From precision pens and liquid liners to creamy pencils and smudge-proof formulas, Amazon offers a wide variety of eyeliners to suit every style, skill level, and occasion. With top-rated brands, customer reviews, and fast delivery, Amazon makes it easy to find the perfect eyeliner for long-lasting, eye-catching results—all from the comfort of home.

