An affordable lip tint and cheek tint set with under 300 that gives that fresh clean look!

It does not bear construction of being expensive to look amazing. Loving a natural, flushed finish or bold matte lips? Well, these multi-use tints and stains will cost you less than 300 bucks and they are going to be your game changers. These products are available on Amazon and are of great quality and suitable both to a novice and a beauty enthusiast. You receive sturdy color, soft texture, pliable hues that can be used every mood and moment yet without going outside your budget.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This candy and glossy shade is too nice to be a fresh dewy skin. It provides your cheeks and lips with such a wonderful candy-pink glow, which appears young and natural at the same time. It is smooth and light and blends well with fingers. It is good at college, during brunch, or no- make-up makeup.

Key Features

Works for both lips and cheeks

Glossy finish with a soft shine

Lightweight and easy to blend

Travel-friendly packaging

Glossy texture may fade faster on oily skin types.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This matte lip stain provides your lips with a rich color, which stays hours. The formula is non-sticky, easily transfer-proof and is lightweight. It also dries fast and leaves a smooth even matte look that does not crack up. Perfect when you have an event that goes long or on days that you are busy and you cannot afford to do touch-ups.

Key Features

Waterproof and smudge-proof

Transfer-proof matte finish

Lightweight formula for all-day wear

Non-sticky, comfortable feel

Dries quickly, so needs fast blending on application.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This velvet lip glaze gives a pretty milky texture that is appearing classy yet nonchalant. It is an excellent option to choose people who like Korean style of beauty. It is very pigmented and still very light, and has a smooth blurring on the lips. It is also hydrating but with chic matte finish.

Key Features

Velvet matte finish with a soft mist feel

Hydrating, lightweight formula

High color payoff with one swipe

Smudge-proof for long wear

Packaging may look smaller than expected (2.5g size).

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This is a nude matte tint that can be used on daily basis. It slips on smooth and it does not dry making it stay in place lightly, and leaving a high pigment smooth surface. It delivers perfect results whether you are doing the minimal or a dressing up look. Office, date or just a day out.

Key Features

Matte finish with strong pigment

Transfer-proof and non-sticky

Hydrating formula for soft lips

Smear resistant, long wearing

The color might be a little bit different according to your skin color.

You do not have to pay thousands to be at your best. These are tints under 300 of your hard-earned money that strike all the glam, color and confidence you desire not to mention the wallet. Each of them has something unique, whether it is velvet matte texture or a glossy shine. They can be worn on a daily basis, they are easy to apply as well as long-lasting to see you through your day in a beautiful manner. These tints are a good way to experiment in case you are putting together a minimalist makeup kit or you are simply more interested in something new. They are inexpensive, stylish and worth every penny. Pick them up now and have a glow natural way with Amazon.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.