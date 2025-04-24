Best 4 Hair Serums in India for Frizz, Shine & Hair Growth

When it comes to hair care, a hair serum can be your best friend, especially if you’re dealing with frizz, dullness, or even slow hair growth. Hair serums are lightweight products that add shine, reduce frizz, and nourish your hair with natural oils and ingredients. Most Hair Serums are easy to use and it can be used everyday. It helps you to get nourish and frizz-free without making your hair greasy.

Below are some best hair serums of India which can be used everyday to make your hair smooth and shiny.

Pilgrim: Advance Hair Growth Serum

Pilgrim hair growth serum is enriched with Redensyl, Anagain, Zinc, Korean Black Rice, these proven active ingredients designed to reduce hair fall and promote new hair growth. This serum boosts hair density, and improves scalp health without any harmful chemicals. It is free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, and artificial fragrance, this serum is 100% safe, dermatologically tested, and suitable for all hair types. It will help you to make your hair smooth and shiny.

Key Features:

Cruelty Free

Help to reduce hair loss

Support Hair Growth

This Serum is Chemical Free

Require consistent daily use

Loreal Professionnels: Scalp Advanced Serum for Hair Loss

Hair fall is one of the most common hair problems faced by men and women in India. Whether it’s due to stress, pollution, poor diet, or hair damage, losing hair every day can be frustrating. That’s where L’Oréal Professionnel Hair Loss Serum comes in. Specially designed to reduce hair fall and strengthen weak hair, this advanced serum is a trusted choice used by salons and hair experts worldwide.This serum is lightweight, non-greasy, and perfect for both men and women. For the best result you can use it everyday.

Key Features:

Salon Trusted Formulas

Contains Aminexil, a proven ingredient that strengthens hair fibers and prevents root hardening, which can cause hair to fall.

The Omega-6 Nutri Complex nourishes the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth.

Reduce the hair loss

Can be used by anyone experiencing hair thinning or hair loss.

It may not suit everyone’s budget, especially for long-term use.

Minimalist: 18% Hair Growth Actives Hair Serum

The Minimalist 18% Hair Growth Actives Hair Serum is a powerful solution designed to combat hair fall and promote healthy hair growth. Formulated with a high concentration of active ingredients, this serum is perfect for anyone looking to improve hair thickness, reduce hair thinning, and boost overall scalp health. There is no fragrance present in it. It should not be used by pregnant women.

Key Features:

Suitable for all hair types

Promotes hair growth

It gives strength to hair follicles

No Artificial Fragrance

Not Suitable for Pregnant Women

Plix: Rosemary Hair Growth Advanced Serum

Plix Rosemary Hair growth advance serum is enriched with 3% (Redensyl is used for hair growth), 3% Baicapil ( Dynamic blend of plant extracts, sourced from Spain), 4% Anagain( Sourced from switzerland, derived from organic pea sprouts), Rosemary oil ( A proven herb that promotes healthy hair). This serum is chemical free and the ingredients which are included in that all are used to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss.

Key Features:

Reduces Hair Fall

Dermatologically Tested

Chemical Free

Not Tested on Animals

Hair Serum provides strength, shine to your hair naturally. It gives a layer to your hair to prevent it from damage and to make it healthier. Nowadays, brands are launching a chemical free serum according to the needs of the people. In chemical free serum all the natural ingredients are involved which helps to promote your hair growth by providing nourishments to your hair. Hair serum gives you nourishment without making your hair sticky.

