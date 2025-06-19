Best 4 Matte Lipsticks Below 300 Rupees That Should Have a Place in your Vanity Bag

In case you are in the market and hunting quality cheap makeup, there is no better way out than to use these lipsticks. These, priced below 300, work at a combination of saturated colour, painless feel and lasting all-day donning. You can match this with your vibe at work, party, or coffee date, and there is something here that you can match. They are easily available on Amazon and these products are excellent to create a collection of go to lipsticks without breaking the bank. You will find the best combination of glam and functionality in these lipsticks, and they will be a sensation of your makeup bag. Try them now and start giving love to your lips, without overpaying.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This lipstick comes with intense color and soft mousse. It does not get tacky, it is light and easily applied. When dry the base remains without shaking to a maximum of about 12 hours, ideal in long days or nights out. Its transferproof formula and waterproof (which ensures that your color will last all day looking flawless) is something that makes sure that your lip color will remain untouched.

Key Features

Lightweight mousse formula

Matte finish with high pigment

Transferproof & waterproof

12-hour wear time

May feel dry on already chapped lips – apply lip balm first.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This lipstick is a very densely pigmented matte lipstick that leaves your lips tender. It is loaded with enriching ingredients which make it feel light and smooth. It is in burgundy but with deep tones that you can also wear both during the day and at night because it gives a touch of drama to any appearance. It is easy and luxurious to wear on a daily basis.

Key Features

Rich, smooth texture

Soft matte finish

Deep, long-lasting color

Nourishes lips with every swipe

May fade slightly after meals – reapplication might be needed.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This one is made for you in case you prefer rich color and soft, creamy lipstick. It has a lovely matte finish which does not dry up your lips. The hazelnut color is a warm and neutral color that best suits most skin types and best to be worn during office, brunch or low-key evening makeup.

Key Features

Creamy feel with matte look

Highly pigmented formula

Comfortable for long wear

Elegant shade for daily use

Slight transfer may occur if applied too thickly.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This shade is soft matte and has a lightweight lipstick that is made to be worn on everyday occasions. A natural look is supported by warm nude tone, and due to the light application, it is an easy beginner product. It soft polishes your lips without being overwhelming whether you are in college, at work or on a weekend outing.

Key Features

Soft finish mcrobstro cref learned

Portable & easy to carry around

Inexpensive and ease in learning

Ideal either casual or office wear

It may require touch-up after every 3-4 hours.

Getting good make up that looks good may not require you to dig deep into your pocket. These four lipsticks show that you do not have to spend more than 300 bucks to get something of quality, comfort and beautiful color. A vivid pop at a shopper and nude on a thin line or a daily wear must-have, each of these selections is different.No matter what skin you wear, or what style you have, knowing that the products you love are available at an affordable rate means you can spend each day looking and feeling fabulous with Amazon.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.