Best 4 Sunscreens to Shop this Summer during Amazon Great Summer Sale

Summer has arrived, and it's time to go out with confidence and flawless protection. Amazon's Great Summer Sale is live, and there's a discount of up to 40% on skincare and footwear. Tinted sunscreens to oil-free ones – get your ideal match and protect your skin from strong UV radiation in style.

Image Source- Amazon.in



This tintscreen does it all in one product—sun protection and skincare in one. Broad-spectrum SPF 50+, this dewy tint brightens the appearance of your complexion without ruining it in sunlight or clammy brow with summer fun. It is water- and sweat-proof as well. Porcelain color provides the ideal amount of color to complexion without clogging pores or heaviness and for all types.

Key feature:

SPF 50+ with PA++++ broad-spectrum protection

Dewy-tinted formula enhances skin tone

Sweat and water-resistant

Lightweight texture for daily use

Suitable for all skin types

Limited shade range might not match all skin tones.

Image Source- Amazon.in



A multi-tasking skin cream, this Hyphen sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection along with the benefits of niacinamide and ceramides. Non-greasy, zero white cast, and blue light protective as well, it's suitable for all skin types - oily, dry, and combination. It's a unisex product that hydrates, repairs, and protects your skin daily.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++ for robust sun protection

Niacinamide and ceramide for skincare

Zero white cast and light texture

UVA/UVB & blue light protection

Appropriate for men and women of all skin types

Feels tacky when used in excess.

Image Source- Amazon.in



Loaded with mango goodness, alpha-arbutin, and niacinamide, this light gel sunscreen is protection plus. It fades tanning, smoothes skin tone, and minimizes dark spots. Oil-free formula makes it a favorite of oily and acne skin types, and water-resistance for outdoor activities is thrown in too.

Key Features:

SPF 50+ PA+++ detanning benefits

Alpha-arbutin and niacinamide skin brightening

Ultra-lightweight gel texture

Spots the fade and controls oil

Quick-absorbing and water-resistant

It may not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin.

Image Source- Amazon.in



An affordable sunscreen from a reputable herbal company. Himalaya's Protective Lotion contains natural ingredients such as aloe vera and spiked ginger lily that calm and protect the skin against sunburn. Offers lasting protection and moisturizes the skin, and is best used on a regular basis by men and women.

Key Features:

Natural herbal formula

Broad-spectrum sun protection for UVA and UVB

Gentle, moisturising for sensitive skin

With ginge, lily and aloe vera

Value-for-money 100ml pack size

Ha, lower SPF than a few on this list.

Keep Your Glow Safe, All Summer Long

Sun-kissed, healthy-looking skin all through the year, especially under summer's hot sun, is determined by the right sunscreen. Whatever your heart desires: tanned glow with Dot & Key, blue light protection with Hyphen, detanning care with Mango Gel, or nature's miracle with Himalaya – there's a sunscreen to suit everyone. It's time to shop Amazon's Great Summer Sale and save up to 40% off these essentials. Protect and love that radiant complexion—because summer simply doesn't have to equal sunburn.

